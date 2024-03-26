INTO THE WOODS Comes to MMNT Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With music and lyrics by the legendary Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, Into the Woods explores what happens when wishes come true and delves into the complexities of life beyond “happily ever after.” Directed by Jenny Lavery and music directed by Susan Finnigan this captivating production will enchant and delight! Into the Woods plays the Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward’s University, April 11 - 21, 2024.

The cast spotlights students from the Department of Performing Arts and features guest Equity artists Nyla Watson as the Witch and Martin Burke as the Narrator/Mysterious Man.



Ms. Watson is a New York-based actor, concert artist and acting coach. She is known for her roles in Broadway's Waitress, which was recently filmed and premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and for roles in the B'way National Tours of Hadestown, Wicked, and The Color Purple.



Mr. Burke is known to central Texas audiences for his many memorable performances at Zach Theatre including The Santaland Diaries and The Drowsy Chaperone. He has earned the title of Austin's "Best Actor" three times in the Austin Chronicle Readers' Poll.



The complete company includes St. Edward’s students Juan Diego Chaparro as the Baker, Lillian Harlow as the Baker’s Wife, Grace Coldicott as Cinderella, Rafael De La Cruz as Jack, Elsa Sanchez-Tolentino as Little Red Ridinghood, Conor Tompkins as Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, Brielle North as Rapunzel, Che Greeno as Rapunzel’s Prince, Bella Khazzoun as Granny, Marie Ritchie as Jack’s Mother, Gabrielle Caumon as Milky-White, Tyler Donovan as Steward, Kiley Gaddis as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Annika Roberts as Cinderella’s Mother, Xander Bauder as Cinderella’s Father, Reagan Jones as Lucinda, and Genesis Heiser as Florinda.



The creative team includes Jenny Lavery (Director), Susan Finnigan (Music Director), Taylor Rainbolt (Choreographer), Donna Coughlin (Scenic Design), Ismael Soto (Properties Design), Kathryn Eader (Lighting Design), Zia Fox (Sound Design), Susan Branch Towne (Costume Design), Caroline Reck (Puppet Design), Tara Cooper (Hair and Makeup Design) and Robert Tolaro (Production Stage Manager).

“Once Upon a Time” Book Drive

During the run of this production the Theater for Social Change class at St. Edward’s will hold a Book Drive in the MMNT lobby. Audience members wishing to participate may bring a children's book to the lobby prior to the show. Donations will benefit four different organizations - BookSpring, Book Drive for Kids, Recycled Reads Bookstore, and Inside Books Project. The St. Ed’s students hope this kind of community engagement will become a regular part of art making and hope to create an impact on our city beyond the stage.