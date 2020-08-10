Hill Country Community Theatre Blood Drive Announced August 25

We Are Blood's bloodmobiles will be in the HCCT parking lot on Tuesday, August 25.

Join We Are Blood and the Hill Country Community Theatre for an opportunity to save lives! One of We Are Blood's bloodmobiles will be in the HCCT parking lot on Tuesday, August 25, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. All you have to do is make an appointment.

"HCCT is committed to strengthening our community," said board president Patty Gosselin "Hosting this blood drive is our way of giving back. There's no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life."

When you give with We Are Blood, your donation is prioritized based on local needs. This means it has the greatest potential to stay right here in our community and help save the life of a fellow Central Texan. By donating blood locally, you are doing your part to make sure all Central Texans continue to have access to life-saving blood when they need it. On an average day, We Are Blood needs to receive at least 200 blood donations in order to maintain an adequate blood supply.

To make an appointment to donate, call We Are Blood at 512-206-1266 or sign up online at weareblood.org and use group code D368. For more information, contact Patty Gosselin at (325) 423-2456 or email pattygosselin56@gmail.com. The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, TX 79657, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay at the traffic light.

We Are Blood is a 501(c)3 that has been drawing Central Texans together since 1951. They were founded by the Travis County Medical Society and first called the Travis County Medical Society Blood Bank. Their mission is: "To provide and protect the community blood supply, to inspire Central Texans to save lives locally, and to always treat everyone we serve as family."

The primary purpose of HCCT is to present and promote quality theatre activities and programs that entertain, educate, and encourage community participation in support of performance and related cultural arts.

