HCCT Announces Open Auditions for DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

The Hill Country Community Theatre is casting the musical "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," book by Jeffrey Lane, music and lyrics by David Yazbek. Auditions are Monday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 7 at 7:00 PM at the theatre, 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657. Sides from the script will be provided at the audition for cold readings. Prepare to sing a song a cappella or bring sheet music. The show will be directed by Les Young and Mike Rademaekers. Les Young will be the music director.

"Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" is a musical comedy based on the film of the same name which was written by Dale Launer, Stanley Shapiro, and Paul Henning. The story follows two con men who are making their living along the French Rivera by preying on the kindness of rich women. The roles are:

Lawrence Jameson - male 40-60. An experienced British con artist who is sophisticated, suave, and elegant.

Freddy Benson - male 25-35. A young, clever, aspiring American con artist. He is a sloppy, yet attractive womanizer.

Christine Colgate - female 35-45. A seemingly good-natured American heiress vacationing on the French Riviera, who is revealed to be a notorious con artist. Naive and clueless at first, she becomes cunning and mischievous.

Andre Thibault - male 45-55. Lawrence's French assistant. Official and mostly serious, he has a light-hearted nature and a quirky sense of humor.

Muriel Eubanks - female 50-60, A wealthy and attractive American socialite from Nebraska, she is one of Lawrence's victims and Andre's subsequent love interest.

Jolene - female 25-35. An American heiress from Oklahoma and the "Princess of Petroleum," she is very eager, optimistic, and energetic.

Ensemble - males and females, teens to 50s. Actors, singers, and dancers to play waiters, butlers and maids.

Rehearsals will be on most weekday evenings, and some weekends as the opening of the show approaches. Production dates are for three weeks, July 18 through August 4, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sunday matinees at 2:15 PM. For more information, please call the theatre at (830) 693-2474 or send an email to director@theHCCT.org.





