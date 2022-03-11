Ground Floor Theatre Announces Return Engagement Of THE VOICES OF DONNY HATHAWAY

Ground Floor Theatre (GFT) in association with King Productions announces the return engagement of The Voices of Donny Hathaway at Ground Floor Theatre this April. After a successful run in Atlanta, Austinite Robert King Jr. brings his musical back home to Austin for a limited three-performance engagement, April 22 & 23, 2022. Tickets on sale now at groundfloortheatre.org/donny.

"We are beyond excited to be producing The Voices of Donny Hathaway with King Productions," said GFT Co-Artistic Director Lisa Scheps. "Bringing these voices to the Austin stage again fills my heart with so much joy!"

The Voices of Donny Hathaway uses fictional characters alongside real life facts and emotions to tell the story of real-life musician and performer Donny Hathaway, one of America's greatest singers who tragically died too early.

"After being away for 2 years I can't say how ecstatic I am to be bringing The Voices of Donny Hathaway back to Austin, TX," said creator and performer Robert King, Jr. "I can't think of a better place. Ground Floor Theatre is where The Voices of Donny Hathaway originated in 2018 and will always feel like home!"

The Voices of Donny Hathaway | April 22 & 23, 2022

Written by Robert King Jr. | Music by Donny Hathaway

Directed by Pamela Miller

Cast: Robert King Jr., Pamela Miller, Courtney Williams, and Candace Bellamy

On January 13th, 1979 the world lost Donny Hathaway, one of the greatest musicians and singers. In Robert King Jr.'s new thought-provoking musical, he introduces us to a side of Donny Hathaway we have never seen before. Donny's battle with the voices that haunted and tormented him were caused by paranoid schizophrenia.

The musical suggests that the night prior to Donny's jump off the 15th story of the Essex House Hotel he had a conversation at the bar with a fictional character by the name of Pamela Robinson. Pamela asks Donny what songs he would perform if he knew that he had one last time to perform. Conjuring up a band we are taken into Donny's hallucination of that final concert.

Performances are April 22-23, 2022 at Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale Road, Austin, TX at the corner of Springdale and Airport. Performances are Friday night at 7:30PM and Saturday at 2:30PM and 7:30PM. Ground Floor Theatre believes in "theatre for everyone" regardless of ability to pay, so tickets are always "Pay What You Can". Suggested ticket prices are $20 for general admission and $35 for VIP. VIP seating includes a reserved seat, a glass of bubbly and the assurance of helping GFT keep the "Pay What You Can" policy. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at groundfloortheatre.org/donny.

SEASON PASSES: Season passes are available for the 2022 season for four remaining shows (The Voices of Donny Hathaway, Dot, Anna in the Tropics, and one unannounced musical). Season passes are a way for patrons to support GFT's "Pay What You Can" policy by paying a bit more for tickets. Passes can be used in any way you like - from all four tickets for one show or spread them around for the season. Passes for the remaining season are $130 per pass.

