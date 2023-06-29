Go-Go Kathy Valentine Will Lead All-Female Band For HEAD OVER HEELS at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre has announced the all-female band for the regional premiere of Head Over Heels with musical direction of the band by Rock-N-Roll Hall of Famer and Go-Go bassist Kathy Valentine. Written by Jeff Whitty and James Magruder with music and lyrics by 2021 Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Go-Go's. This joyful Broadway hit follows a royal family on a quest from their Arcadian Kingdom to find love and to keep their famous “Beat.” Head Over Heels will play August 9-September 10, 2023 under the direction of Dave Steakley at The Topfer at ZACH with a ZACH360 immersive experience.

ZACH360 is ZACH's artistic initiative creating dynamic theatre experiences that are intimate, revelatory, and fun. Actors are in close proximity to the audience and will create opportunities of active participation for patrons during the performance. Audience members are engaged in the storytelling, as ZACH takes a fresh approach to familiar work.

The band includes legendary female musicians Eve Monsees on guitar, Emily Gimble on piano, Kristy McInnis on drums, with Kathy Valentine on bass.

“I'm thrilled to be joining the ZACH production of Head Over Heels featuring the music of the Go-Go's. As a band member and musical director, this is a very new and interesting twist on my Go-Go's career,” said Kathy Valentine. “Bringing guitarist Eve Monsees, pianist Emily Gimble and drummer Kristy McInnis, alongside myself on the bass as the featured band for each performance has added a great and authentic Austin-centric take on the music. We are having a blast and can't wait to get on stage with the cast and crew to bring Austin a really fun, hilarious and rocking show this summer.”

Kathy Valentine has been working as a musician and songwriter for over 40 years. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a member of the groundbreaking band the Go-Go's, Kathy co-wrote the hit songs "Vacation" and “Head Over Heels.” Her widely acclaimed memoir, “All I Ever Wanted” was published in 2020 and landed on several best non-fiction, memoir, and music book lists. In addition to ongoing music and writing pursuits, she has found opportunities as a musical director, keynote speaker, spokesperson, and producer. Valentine resides in her hometown of Austin, Texas, is mother to a 20-year-old daughter and plays guitar in a local rock and roll band, The Bluebonnets. She enjoys new challenges alongside celebrating her legacy with the Go-Go's, who have grown to be a staple of pop culture. The band resonates with generations of fans who continue to discover their story and music through countless productions of the Broadway musical Head Over Heels and a feature film documentary on Showtime.

When: August 9 – September 10, 2023

Where: ZACH360 on The Topfer at ZACH | 202 S Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $25 available at ZACH's Box Office – 512-476-0541 x1