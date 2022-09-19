Gaslight Baker Theatre to Celebrate Spooky Season With BLITHE SPIRIT This October

Gaslight Baker Theatre is celebrating the spooky season with Noel Coward's supernatural farce Blithe Spirit. Directed by Andrea Littlefield, the production is being staged in greyscale.

"We've all heard the saying, 'in living color,' but how about in living black and white?" Littlefield says, "The greyscale will transport you back in time and make you feel like you are sitting in a black and white movie. It is truly an immersive experience."

The show runs Friday, October 7 through 22. Friday and Saturday shows start at 8:00 pm, Sunday shows are at 2:00 pm. Tickets and more information are available at mygbt.org.