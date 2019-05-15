Frank Wo/Men Collective Presents RUB A DUCK

Frank Wo/Men Collective presents its fourth evening-length physical theatre project, Rub A Duck, June 13-16 at Blue Genie Art Bazaar's air-conditioned, wheelchair-accessible warehouse space at 6100 Airport Blvd.

Set in a wet'n'wild dreamscape, Rub A Duck generates unaccustomed perspectives, absurd notions, and sensorial stimulation through movement, text and a cappella soundscapes. Devised collectively by multitalented and multi-discipline art makers (Austin-based and hailing from Santa Fe, NM and NYC), Rub A Duck will deliver genre-bending, mind-turning entertainment that will leave audiences soaked and satisfied. Audience seating consists of majority splash zones with special dry zones. We recommend coming in swim/wet-ready attire.

Preceding each performance will be food-nibbles, drink-dribbles, and mingling, followed by an after-party including artistic work from other mix-discipline artists throughout Austin, Texas.

Admission is sliding scale $5-25: https://frank-wo-men-collective.ticketleap.com/rub-a-duck/





