Frank Wo/Men Collective Presents RUB A DUCK

May. 15, 2019  

Frank Wo/Men Collective Presents RUB A DUCK

Frank Wo/Men Collective presents its fourth evening-length physical theatre project, Rub A Duck, June 13-16 at Blue Genie Art Bazaar's air-conditioned, wheelchair-accessible warehouse space at 6100 Airport Blvd.

Set in a wet'n'wild dreamscape, Rub A Duck generates unaccustomed perspectives, absurd notions, and sensorial stimulation through movement, text and a cappella soundscapes. Devised collectively by multitalented and multi-discipline art makers (Austin-based and hailing from Santa Fe, NM and NYC), Rub A Duck will deliver genre-bending, mind-turning entertainment that will leave audiences soaked and satisfied. Audience seating consists of majority splash zones with special dry zones. We recommend coming in swim/wet-ready attire.

Preceding each performance will be food-nibbles, drink-dribbles, and mingling, followed by an after-party including artistic work from other mix-discipline artists throughout Austin, Texas.

Admission is sliding scale $5-25: https://frank-wo-men-collective.ticketleap.com/rub-a-duck/



Related Articles View More Austin Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • PARALLEL LIVES Comes to City Theatre Austin
  • Frank Wo/Men Collective Presents RUB A DUCK
  • Austin Actors To Perform DOUBT At Hill Country Community Theatre
  • The Bluebonnet Chorale Presents 'Bluebonnet Country'
  • Blanton Museum Permanently Endows Spanish Americas Curatorship
  • Scholarships Available For SEUSSICAL JR. At HCCT

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup