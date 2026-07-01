EMILIANA: A REVOLUTIONARY CABARET is Coming to Ground Floor Theatre

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Ground Floor Theatre has revealed the cast for the world premiere of Emiliana: A Revolution Cabaret by Jessica L. Peña Torres and directed by Mateo Hernandez playing August 13–29, 2026 at Ground Floor Theatre. Tickets on sale now.

Developed through GFT Writes, Emiliana: A Revolution Cabaret will make its world premiere including several performances in Spanish. Telling the story of a respectable young woman with a secret life as a cabaret singer, Torres explores many themes relative to current life with heart and soul.

“GFT Writes gave me the opportunity to develop a full play from scratch. Emiliana was born out of a joke with a dear friend and collaborator, Tenzing Ortega, about writing a show where a sex worker who dressed as Emiliano Zapata for her act,” said playwright Peña Torres. “We laughed at the idea of exploring Zapata’s sexuality through my own rendition of him as a cabaretera.”

Emiliana: A Revolutionary Cabaret features Jessica L. Peña Torres as Emiliana, Rai González as Citiali, and Diana Patricia Guizado as Musician.

With direction by Mateo Hernandez, the production team includes scenic design by Daniel Ruiz Bustos, lighting design by Luis Sandoval, costume design by David Arevalo, property design and set dressing by Gustavo Hernandez, sound and video design by Eliot Fisher, intimacy direction by Andy Grapko, and Megan Thornton as dramaturg. Graphics design by Erica Moreno with Mia Gomez-Reyes as production stage manager and Analisse Quiñones as stage manager.

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