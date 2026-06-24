Review: DEAR DICKIES at Hyde Park Theatre

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Dear Dickies, a world premiere at Hyde Park Theatre directed by Kristen Osborn, begins with a funny and oddly specific premise: Robin Chotzinoff wants Dickies to make her a brand ambassador. What follows is part love letter, part sales pitch, part memoir, and part meditation on clothing as identity.

The interactive piece invites the audience into the conversation from the start. Through cue cards, questions, and direct engagement, Chotzinoff makes the audience her stand-in for Dickies as she builds her case for why she deserves the job. It is a compelling argument, delivered with humor, warmth, and a natural ease that allows her to break the fourth wall without ever feeling forced or gimmicky.

Written and performed by Chotzinoff, the piece traces her life through what she wore, what she refused to wear, and what others expected her to become. With projections, photographs, and personal stories, she recounts growing up in the 1950s and 1960s with divorced parents and a mother devoted to a very particular idea of feminine beauty. Some dresses never felt right, standards she could not meet, and even a childhood procedure intended to make ears that stuck out appear more acceptable.

Chotzinoff is more of a storyteller than an actor, but that suits the piece. She is not building a character so much as opening a closet and letting the memories fall out. One particularly effective sequence explores her love of costumes and theatre, and how costumes allowed her to wear dresses without feeling uncomfortable or out of place. In that context, clothing became less about conformity and more about transformation, creativity, and self-expression.

What keeps Dear Dickies from becoming a story of resentment is Chotzinoff's refusal to turn anyone into a villain. She does not excuse everything, but she does not reduce her mother or father to a list of grievances either. One of the most moving moments comes when she becomes a mother herself and finds a new understanding of her own mother. Two women whose tastes, values, and desires often seemed worlds apart suddenly meet on common ground. Later, Chotzinoff recounts her mother's death with the same honesty and restraint that characterizes the rest of the evening. She neither dramatizes the loss nor diminishes it, allowing the emotion to emerge naturally from the story itself.

The show is funny, original, and autobiographic in spirit. The Dickies framing device provides a quirky hook, while the personal stories give the evening its emotional center. Not every moment lands with equal force, and the piece is more engaging than extraordinary, but its modest running time works in its favor. It knows what it is, says what it came to say, and leaves before the material wears thin.

Dear Dickies is about the strange relationship between clothing and identity: how garments can shape us, constrain us, protect us, and sometimes help us become who we are. Warm, thoughtful, and refreshingly free of bitterness, it is a worthwhile evening of personal storytelling. And honestly, it is a good time.

Tip: Bring an item from your closet to the clothing swap that happens after the show! Fun!

Robin Chotzinoff

Dear Dickies

Hyde Park Theatre

PC: Katie Rose Gurkin

Dear Dickies

Written and Performed by Robin Chotzinoff

Now playing through June 28th, 2026

Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM

Check availability! Few seats left!

Hyde Park Theatre

511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751, USA

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