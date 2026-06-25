TexARTS Theatre Appoints Andrew Cannata as Executive Director in 20th Anniversary Year

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As TexARTS Theatre and Academy celebrates its 20th anniversary season, the organization has announced the appointment of Andrew Cannata as its next Executive Director, effective July 2026. Cannata succeeds Sandy Cox, whose leadership helped guide the nonprofit through one of the most transformative periods in its history, including the acquisition, renovation, and opening of TexARTS' permanent home for professional theatre, arts education, and community events.

"Andrew's combination of artistic vision, nonprofit leadership experience, and deep connection to the Central Texas arts community makes him uniquely positioned to guide TexARTS into its next chapter," said Sandy Cox, current Executive Director of TexARTS Theatre and Academy. "As we celebrate 20 years of impact and look toward the future, we are excited to welcome a leader who understands both our history and our potential."

The leadership transition marks a significant milestone for the organization as it commemorates two decades of enriching Central Texas through professional productions, arts education programs, and opportunities for emerging artists.

Cannata brings extensive experience in arts administration, nonprofit leadership, performance, and theatrical production. He previously served as Executive Artistic Director of Zilker Summer Musical and founded Magnolia Musical Theatre, a nonprofit producing organization known for large-scale musical productions in the Hill Country Galleria. Under his leadership, Magnolia Musical Theatre staged productions including Beauty and the Beast, Footloose, and The SpongeBob Musical.

“TexARTS is a central Texas gem, and I am honored to lead us into our next stage,” shares Andrew Cannata, incoming Executive Director of TexARTS Theatre & Academy. “We may be a small local theatre, but we have so much to give. From summer camps, to musical theatre to professional Broadway shows, TexARTS is home to a world of imagination. As we toast to twenty years of success, we enter a new era for TexARTS where our big dreams can become reality with the help of our community supporters and patrons.”

Audiences may also recognize Cannata from performances on the TexARTS stage, including his roles as Buddy in Elf the Musical and Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors.

Over the past several years, TexARTS has experienced significant growth, expanding its programming and community reach while establishing a permanent home for its professional theatre productions, educational academy, and special events. The organization has also earned widespread recognition for artistic excellence, receiving numerous nominations and awards within Austin's performing arts community.

To ensure a seamless transition, outgoing Executive Director Sandy Cox will continue to support organizational leadership through June and will remain actively involved with TexARTS as a member of its Board of Directors.

"Serving TexARTS during this period of growth has been an extraordinary privilege," said Cox. "I am confident that Andrew's leadership, passion, and commitment to the arts will help build upon the strong foundation that has been established over the past two decades."

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