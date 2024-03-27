Concordia University Texas Theatre Hosts Student-Directed One-Act Plays

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Concordia University Texas Theatre will captivate audiences with its upcoming production, An Evening of Student-Directed One-Act Plays, running from Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 14.

Four diverse one-act plays, each directed by a Concordia Texas senior theatre student, will showcase the power of self-discovery, empowerment and the human experience.

The Divine Fallacy by Tina Howe (directed by Anna McCauley): Chaos ensues as a camera-shy author arrives at a fashion photographer's studio to get a headshot taken for her upcoming novel.

The Art of Self-Defense by Trish Johnson (directed by Molly Stewart): A comedy about the strength of female friendship discovered in an unexpected place—a Tai Chi class.

A Kind of Alaska by Harold Pinter (based on Awakenings by Oliver Sacks, directed by Kendra Theimer): A poignant drama that delves into the struggle of a woman re-entering the world after a 29-year slumber.

Variations on the Death of Trotsky by David Ives (directed by Christian Garza): A comic depiction the Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky on the day of his demise.



The plays are produced by, Dr. Kelly Carolyn Gordon, the Director of Fine Arts at Concordia University Texas, with costumes by Madison Murrah, lighting design by Liam Dolan-Henderson and sound design by junior music major Calen Croft.

The plays will be performed in Concordia University Texas’ Black Box Theatre, April 11 - 13 at 7:30 p.m. and April 14 at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $10 (single-play) and are available online or at the door.

For more information and ticketing, visit: https://www.concordia.edu/academics/school-of-fine-arts/threatre-productions.html