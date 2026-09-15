Chorus Austin Unveils 2026-27 Season

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Chorus Austin, led by Artistic Director and Conductor Ryan Heller, revealed its 2026-2027 season with performances by its Chamber Ensemble, Symphony Chorus, and Women's Chorus. The new season is centered around the theme Songs for the Journey, featuring inspiring new works and beloved masterpieces to light the way on our shared journey.

Season highlights include performances with Ballet Austin and the Austin Symphony Orchestra, premieres by the winners of the 12th Annual Composer's Competition, an interactive holiday singalong where the audience is invited to guest conduct, the return of the Women's Chorus for a special Mother's Day brunch event, and performances of choral masterpieces at venues around Austin.

Chorus Austin kicks off its 62nd season on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church with Journeys, a concert by Chorus Austin's Chamber Ensemble featuring works by the winners of their 12th Annual Composer's Competition. The program explores various themes about the concept of journeys, including: where a journey begins, the idea of journeying together, journeys into nature and into darkness, a heart's journey, and the journey home.

In December, Chorus Austin celebrates the holiday spirit by joining the Austin Symphony Orchestra for its annual tradition of Handel's Messiah on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. at Hyde Park Church. On Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Chorus Austin presents its 36th annual Sing it Yourself Messiah, where the audience is invited to sing along with the Symphonic Chorus accompanied by members of the Austin Symphony Orchestra. Audience members can also enter an on-site raffle to win a chance to conduct the Hallelujah Chorus. For the final concert of 2026, Chorus Austin performs On a Winter's Eve: Gloria on Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. at NW Hills United Methodist Church as both the Symphonic Chorus and Chamber Singers combine forces to present Vivaldi's Gloria and other holiday favorites.

Chorus Austin rings in the new year with its third annual gala event, Mosaics of Impact, on Saturday, January 9, 2027 at 6:00 p.m. at Hilton Austin. The event marks the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, with highlights including a silent auction, solo, duet, and ensemble performances, and a live auction with all proceeds benefiting Chorus Austin.

On Saturday, February 20, 2027 at 8:00 p.m. at Riverbend Church Chapel, Chorus Austin's Chamber Ensemble performs Modern Masterpieces, an a cappella performance of modern masterpieces by contemporary composers, including Requiem of Light by Patti Drennan.

Chorus Austin's Symphonic Chorus joins the Austin Symphony Orchestra for two performances of Daphnis & Gloria on Friday, March 5, 2027 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 6, 2027 at 8:00 p.m. at The Long Center's Dell Hall. The concert brings together choral and orchestral works that explore spirituality and human expression with Poulenc's Gloria, blending reverence with moments of brightness and energy, and Ravel's Daphnis et Chloé, an expansive work that combines chorus and orchestra in a detailed and evolving soundscape.

On Sunday, May 9, 2027 at 11:00 a.m. at a location to be announced, Chorus Austin offers She Sings: A Brunch & Bubbles Celebration Special Event, an intimate Mother's Day Brunch. The event features the return of Chorus Austin's newly formed Women's Chorus, made up of 36 singers derived from members of Chorus Austin's Chamber Ensemble — Chorus Austin's select group of singers, curated for programs that benefit from nuance, clarity, and close musical collaboration. Without the scale of a full symphonic chorus, the ensemble offers a more immediate connection between singers, music, and audience.

The Symphonic Chorus joins the Austin Symphony Orchestra again in May for Ode to Joy on Friday, May 14, 2027 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 15, 2027 at 8:00 p.m. at The Long Center's Dell Hall, a program for chorus, soloists, and orchestra featuring Beethoven's Symphony No. 9. Ode to Joy brings together narration, chorus, and orchestra in a work that continues to resonate across generations. This concert reflects on community, expression, and the role of music in bringing people together.

Ahead of its official season opening in October, treble voices from Chorus Austin will join Ballet Austin for A Midsummer Night's Dream on Friday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, September 27 at 3:00 p.m at The Long Center. Magic and mischief take center stage in Stephen Mills' enchanting reimagining of Shakespeare's riotous comedy as confused lovers, mischievous fairies, and wayward spells collide beneath a moonlit forest canopy in this hilarious tale of romantic mayhem. Set to Mendelssohn's richly expressive score played live by the Austin Symphony Orchestra, Mills' interpretation is a playful, visually lush celebration of love in all its charm in this clever, whimsical, and irresistibly entertaining production.

Chorus Austin's 62nd Season is supported in part by the City of Austin Arts, Culture, Music and Entertainment, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Texas Commission on the Arts, KMFA 89.5, and Republic Print and Mail.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Friday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 27 at 3:00 p.m.

The Long Center | 701 W Riverside Dr | Austin, TX 78704

Tickets: Subscriptions are currently on sale with single tickets available later this summer.

Program:

Felix Mendelssohn - A Midsummer Night's Dream

Artists:

Stephen Mills, Concept and Choreography

Ballet Austin

David Walker & David Heuvel, Costume Design

Tony Tucci, Lighting Design

Austin Symphony Orchestra

Treble Voices from Chorus Austin

Journeys

Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

First English Lutheran Church | 3001 Whitis Ave | Austin, TX 78705

Program:

Works by the winners of Chorus Austin's 12th Annual Composer's Competition

Artists:

Chorus Austin Chamber Ensemble

Ryan Heller, Artistic Director and Conductor

Messiah w/ASO

Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Hyde Park Church | 3901 Speedway | Austin, TX 78751

Program:

Handel - Messiah

Artists:

Symphonic Chorus

Ryan Heller, Artistic Director and Conductor

Austin Symphony Orchestra

Sing It Yourself Messiah

Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

St. Matthew's Episcopal Church | 8134 Mesa Dr | Austin, TX 78759

Program:

Handel - Messiah

Artists:

Symphonic Chorus

Ryan Heller, Artistic Director and Conductor

On a Winter's Eve: Sing

Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

NW Hills United Methodist Church | 7050 Village Center Dr. | Austin, TX 78731

Program:

Vivaldi - Gloria

Plus other holiday favorites

Artists:

Combined Choirs

Ryan Heller, Artistic Director and Conductor

Mosaics of Impact Gala

Saturday, January 9, 2027 at 6:00 p.m.

Hilton Austin | 500 E. 4th St. | Austin, TX 78701

Artists:

Gala Chorus

Ryan Heller, Artistic Director and Conductor

Modern Masterpieces

Saturday, February 20, 2027 at 8:00 p.m.

Riverbend Church Chapel | 4214 N Capital of Texas Hwy | Austin, TX 78746

Program:

Patti Drennan - Requiem of Light

Artists:

Chamber Ensemble

Ryan Heller, Artistic Director and Conductor

Daphnis & Gloria w/ASO

Friday, March 5, 2027 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 6, 2027 at 8:00 p.m.

The Long Center's Dell Hall | 701 W Riverside Dr | Austin, TX 78704

Program:

Missy Mazzoli - The Shield of the Heart is the Heart (for string orchestra)

Poulenc - Gloria

Ravel - Daphnis et Chloé

Artists:

Symphonic Chorus

Ryan Heller, Artistic Director and Conductor

Austin Symphony Orchestra

Mother's Day Brunch - She Sings: A Brunch & Bubbles Celebration Special Event

Sunday, May 9, 2027 at 11:00 a.m.

Location to be announced

Artists:

Women's Chorus

Ryan Heller, Artistic Director and Conductor

Beethoven's 9th Symphony w/ASO

Friday, May 14, 2027 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 15, 2027 at 8:00 p.m.

The Long Center's Dell Hall | 701 W Riverside Dr | Austin, TX 78704

Program:

Mozart/Todd Boss - The Boy Who Said Wow (Masonic Funeral Music, K. 477) [based on a true story]

Beethoven - Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 (Choral)

Artists:

Symphonic Chorus

Ryan Heller, Artistic Director and Conductor

Austin Symphony Orchestra

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