Celebrate the Holidays With Three Exciting Shows at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre will bring three great shows for everyone to share this 2023 holiday season beginning in November with A Christmas Carol and coming in December two new world premieres with POP! and Una Noche Buena.

ZACH's rockin' holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol will return to The Topfer at ZACH for the ninth year November 17 – December 31. Dave Steakley's modern hit musical and family friendly adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic will bring new songs, some new cast along with returning favorites for the season.

A second holiday offering POP!, brings an immersive musical sing-along experience December 8-31 to the Kleberg at ZACH. This pop-up season experience brings Broadway tunes, pop favorites and show stopping performances in a dazzling all-encompassing holiday wonderland.

Rounding out the season ZACH Theatre's Family Series brings Una Noche Buena, a new multicultural holiday production to delight all ages. Soon to be a holiday favorite for the entire family, this newest seasonal creation will play for two shows, December 9 and 16.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

by Charles Dickens

Adapted and Directed by Dave Steakley

Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

When: November 17 – December 31, 2023

Where: The Topfer at ZACH | 202 South Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $25 available at ZACH's Box Office – 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org



About A Christmas Carol: zachtheatre.org/carol23

(Family Friendly) Austin's hottest holiday tradition returns with new music and surprises to ring in the season. ZACH's adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol is a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional Victorian story with a score that spans all genres and eras. This family-friendly spectacular creates an infectious spirit that has everyone dancing in the aisles. Celebrate the season with the loving Cratchit family and three soulful ghosts as they take Ebenezer Scrooge on a joyride to rediscover his heart and love for human kindness.

Age Recommendation: Six and up

Run Time: Approximate two hours and 20 minutes with one intermission

POP!

Created by Dave Steakley in collaboration with Allen Robertson and ZACH artists

Directed by Dave Steakley

Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

When: December 8 – 31, 2023

Where: ZACH360 in The Kleberg at ZACH | 1421 W Riverside Dr | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $25 available at ZACH's Box Office – 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org

About POP!: zachtheatre.org/pop!

An immersive pop-up like no other. The raucous, seasonal sing-along from Dave Steakley brings London and New York-style interactive cabaret to Austin. Filled with hits from Broadway to Top 40, and show-stopping numbers, the one-of-a-kind Holiday spectacular will make your season POP! with holiday spirit! Festive holiday attire is encouraged with cabaret-style tables for two available on the floor for those feeling the holiday spirit.

Age Recommendation: 12 and up

Run Time: Two hours and 20 minutes with one intermission

UNA NOCHE BUENA

Written by Jesus Valles

Music and Lyrics by Paul Sanchez

Co-Directed by Nat Miller and Michelle Gomez

When: December 9 and 16, 2023

Where: The Topfer at ZACH | 202 South Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $13 (Youth) and $18 (Adults) available at ZACH's Box Office – 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org

About Una Noche Buena: zachtheatre.org/unanoche

(Family Friendly) On the last night of Las Posadas, a 10-year-old boy has been brought into a new family of Los Cantantes full of big personalities, loud voices, and blended holiday traditions. Una Noche Buena is a new holiday story about family, community, and acceptance!

Age recommendation: Five and up.

Run time: Approximately 45 minutes with no intermission

TICKETING AND MEMBERSHIPS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12–5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. A limited number of Pay–What–You–Will tickets are available the first week of performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family Series shows. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

Visit zachtheatre.org/shows-events/subscribe to learn more.

About ZACH Theatre

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin's leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans – 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2272163®id=141&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zachtheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for more information.

ZACH Theatre's 2023–24 Season is sponsored in part by Baylor Scott & White Health, Holiday Inn-Town Lake, Betty Nowlin, and Carolyn and Marc Seriff; and by grants from The Shubert Foundation, Junior League of Austin, The National Endowment for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, and the Cultural Arts Division of The City of Austin Economic Development Department.

