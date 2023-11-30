Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Cast Set for THE SPITFIRE GRILL at Austin Playhouse

The Spitfire Grill will run January 26 to February 18, 2024.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast and creatives for the heartwarming musical The Spitfire Grill with music and book by James Valcq and lyrics and book by Fred Alley. Directed by Austin Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock with musical direction by Lyn Koenning The Spitfire Grill plays January 26 – February 18, 2024 at Austin Playhouse. Tickets on sale today at austinplayhouse.com/spitfiregrill.

Based on the 1996 film of the same name, this American musical ran Off-Broadway with Playwrights Horizons in 2001 receiving nominations for Best Musical Off-Broadway by both the Outer Critics Circle Awards and Drama League Awards. Depicting the journey of a young woman starting life anew in rural Wisconsin, The Spitfire Grill serves as the backdrop for the townspeople's tenuous reawakening alongside her.

Casting for The Spitfire Grill includes Ella Mia Carter as Percy Talbott, Bernadette Nason as Hannah Ferguson, Sarah Fleming Walker as Shelby Thorpe, Matt Connely as Caleb Thorpe, John Michael Hoke as Sheriff Joe Sutter, Wendy Zavaleta as Effy Krayneck, and James Davery as The Visitor.

“The Spitfire Grill is a musical that speaks directly to our mission, to celebrate the human experience. It's filled with fantastic characters and beautiful music. The score feels so authentic to the world of the play and to the broader American experience,” explains Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock. “When we meet the people of Gilead, Wisconsin, they're living with very real traumas: economic, social, and emotional. That reality grounds their stories and makes it incredibly moving when they find their way to hope, when they make their world better by finding strength in each other. They earn every moment of their heartwarming ending and the audience is really going to be invested in that journey.” 

Directed by Lara Toner Haddock the production team also includes music direction by Lyn Koenning, sound design by Robert S. Fisher, costume design by Kerry Bechtel, lighting design by Mark Novick, with stage management by Grace Ramsden.

The performances will take place at Austin Playhouse's new interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio.

THE SPITFIRE GRILL | January 26–February 18, 2024

The Spitfire Grill

music and book by James Valcq

lyrics and book by Fred Alley

directed by Lara Toner Haddock

January 26–February 18, 2024

Thurs – Sat at 8:00 p.m. | Sun Jan 28 & Feb 18 at 2:00 p.m. | Sun Feb 4 & Feb 11 at 5:00 p.m.

Austin Playhouse (new West Campus location) | 405 West 22nd | Austin TX 78705

austinplayhouse.com/spitfiregrill

Tickets are $38-44; with Pick-Your-Price Thursdays and Half-Price Student Tickets are available at austinplayhouse.com; group discounts are available for parties of 10+. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com

Featuring a gorgeous, folk-inspired score, The Spitfire Grill is a heartwarming and inspirational musical tale of redemption and perseverance. Ex-convict Percy Talbott moves to Gilead, Wisconsin, a tiny town that has seen better days and isn't looking to help a stranger. What she finds will help both town and outsider find their way to renewal.

Age Recommendation: 13+ for mild adult language and themes

Children under 5 are not permitted.

Subscriptions and Ticketing Information: Tickets are $38-44 with Pick-Your-Price Thursdays and Half-Price Student Tickets. Group discounts are available for parties of 10+. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com. Single tickets on sale now at austinplayhouse.com.

About Austin Playhouse:

Austin Playhouse is a professional theatre in its 24th season. Currently under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock, and Associate Artistic Directors Ben Wolfe and Sarah Fleming Walker, Austin Playhouse has grown from a three-play season on the campus of Concordia University, to a year-round operation producing a subscription season, theatre for youth productions, and a new play festival. Austin Playhouse plans to build a permanent home for the veteran theatre troupe and all of Austin's artistic community. For more information visit austinplayhouse.com.

 


