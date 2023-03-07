Cast & Creatives Announced for ROE Austin Premiere at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre has announced cast and creatives for the Austin premiere of Roe written by Lisa Loomer. Tackling the politics of abortion through humanity and surprising humor, Roe tells the story of the two women's lives behind the 1973 Roe v Wade decision. Directed by Theatre en Bloc's award-winning founder and Producing Artistic Director, Jenny Lavery, Roe will play The Topfer at ZACH, April 5-30, 2023.

"Many people know the outcome of Roe v Wade, but how many know the details of the case or the women behind this landmark decision? Sarah Weddington and Norma McCorvey might not be household names, but their actions have affected all of us. I'm passionate about reproductive justice and access to healthcare. I'm interested in art that goes beyond the headlines and asks us to reflect on this divisive issue and its effect on democracy," said director Jenny Lavery in 2020, when Roe was originally slated. "In Texas and at ZACH, we will have the gift of audiences filled with patrons who stand on both sides of this issue. My hope is that our production will jumpstart conversations between them. Our fractured world needs more conversation. Specifically, more 'across the aisle' conversation. More listening. And more understanding."

Casting for Roe includes Nisi Sturgis as Woman One; Amber Quick as Woman Two; Sandra Valls as Woman Three; Amy Downing as Woman Four; Lara Wright as Woman Five; Michelle Alexander as Woman Six; Elise Ogden as Woman Seven; Whitney Abraham as Woman Eight; Jeff Mills as Man One; Cliff Miller as Man Two; David Kroll as Man Three; Emily Wolfman as Student Actress; and Riley Richichi as Student Actress.

For the 2023 production Lavery added, "Much has happened since 2020 regarding this story: a 2020 documentary was released where Norma McCorvey, in a deathbed confession, stated that the Pro-Life movement paid her to switch sides, but she was never pro-life; Sara Weddington passed away at the end of 2021; and in 2022, Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court."

She continued, "Now in 2023, access to reproductive justice, especially in our home state of Texas, has drastically changed and we are potentially even more divided than we were three years ago. I believe we are in an even more crucial time to engage with this story so that we can make visible how we got here and where we might go next. As you watch ROE, I encourage you to ask yourself who am I in this story? What might I learn from Norma McCorvey and Sarah Weddington? As Sarah says in the play, "Now is the time for your voice".

Roe is directed by Jenny Lavery with assistant director Kathleen McDowell. The production team includes Michelle Ney as scenic and properties designer; Stephanie Busing as projection designer; Jenny Hanna-Chambers as costume designer; and Serret Jensen as hair and makeup designer. Rachel Atkinson is the lighting designer with Phillip Owen and Eliot Haynes as co-sound designers; Devon Muko as stage manager; and Aly Redland and Casey Boriskie as assistant stage managers.

Special Events in celebration of Roe:

Pride Night - Thursday, April 6, 2023

Press and Champagne Opening Night - Saturday, April 8, 2023; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

ASL Interpreted, Open Captioned, and Audio Described - Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30pm and Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:30 pm

Performance Details:

When: April 5-30, 2023

Where: The Topfer at ZACH | 202 South Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $25 available at ZACH's box office - 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org

Summary: At age 27, Austin attorney Sarah Weddington won the landmark 1973 case Roe v Wade that legalized abortion, making her the youngest person to ever successfully argue a case before the Supreme Court. A national debate ensued, and a divide in America endures over this controversial issue. What most people don't know is that after the case, Ms. Weddington and Norma McCorvey, "Jane Roe" the plaintiff, took divergent life paths that reflect the complicated polarization in our culture. Poignant, surprising, and with unexpected humor, Roe illuminated the difficult choices women make and the passion each side has for its cause.

Age Recommendation: 13 and up

TICKETING AND MEMBERSHIPS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. A limited amount of Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available the day of for the first weekend of performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family series 2022-23 season shows. ZACH XP Members get early-access to reserve seats including the 2023-2024 season Summer 2023. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

Noises Off is part of the "Pick 3" Mainstage Package. Visit zachtheatre.org/shows-events/subscribe to learn more.

COVID PROTOCOLS AND HEALTH AND SAFETY:

Though masks are optional at ZACH Theatre at this time, wearing a high-quality mask (KF94, KN95, or better) is encouraged as it can provide individuals with additional protection.

The health and safety of our ZACH family has always been our first priority, and we will continue to monitor risk levels in Austin and update our policies in accordance with CDC and Austin Public Health guidelines.

Find a complete list of ZACH's Health & Safety commitments, please visit zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.

