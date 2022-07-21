Cast Announced for THE INHERITANCE PART 1 at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre has announced the cast for the regional premiere of The Inheritance Part 1 playing August 10 - September 4, 2022 under the direction of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley.

Starring Peter Frechette as E.M. Forster ("Morgan") and Walter Poole, the 2021 Tony Award®-winning Best Play about the search for connection in contemporary New York City, through an expansive and moving exploration of love across generations, and the ghosts of memory will close the 2021-22 Season with Part 1 and begin the 2022-23 Season with Part 2.

Special Events in celebration of The Inheritance:

Pride Night - Thursday, August 11, 2022

Press Night - Saturday, August 13, 2022; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

Champagne Opening Night - Thursday, August 18, 2022

ASL Interpreted, Audio Described, and Open Captioned Performance - Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

The Inheritance Part 1

Performance Details:

A Play in Two Parts

Written by Matthew Lopez

Directed by Dave Steakley | Scenic Design by Josafath Reynoso | Costume Design by Aaron Kubacak | Lighting Design by Austin Brown | Sound Design by Allen Robertson

When: August 10-September 4, 2022

Where: The Kleberg at ZACH | 1421 W Riverside Dr. | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $25 available at ZACH's box office - 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org

Summary: zachtheatre.org/theinheritancepart1

In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.

Brilliantly re-envisioning E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, The Inheritance asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us, questions the role we must play for future generations, and dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.

Note: The Inheritance is told in two parts. ZACH's 2021-22 season concludes with Part 1, leading immediately into Part 2 as ZACH's 2022-23 season opener.

Age recommendation: 17 and up (for adult language, sexual situation, and nudity)

Run time: Three hours and fifteen minutes including two twenty-minute intermission.

TICKETING AND MEMBERSHIPS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Student Rush Tickets are $18 one hour before show time (with valid ID). A limited amount of Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available the day of for Mainstage preview performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x3 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family series shows, including The Sound of Music, June 15 to July 24; The Inheritance (Part 1), August 10 to September 4; and all 2022-23 shows. ZACH XP Members get early-access to reserve seats for the 2022-23 season Summer 2022. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

CAST

Brenden Kyle MacDonald - Young Man 1/Adam McDowell/Leo

Martavius Parrish - Young Man 2/Jason #1/Doorman 1/Agent

Jackson Janowicz -Young Man 4/Young Walter/Assistant

Britain Stibora - Young Man 3/Young Man 5/Charles Wilcox/Toby's Agent

Kriston Woodreaux - Young Man 6/Tristan/Dealer/Doorman 2

Nash Ferguson - Young Man 7/Jasper/Paul Wilcox

Nicolas Garza - Young Man 8/Jason #2

Christopher Joel Onken - Young Man 9/Eric Glass

Jake Roberson - Young Man 10/Toby Darling

Jonah Fujikawa - Man

Peter Frechette - E.M. Forster ("Morgan")/Walter Poole

Scott Galbreath - Henry Wilcox

PRODUCTION TEAM

Dave Steakley - Director

Josafath Reynoso - Scenic Designer

Aaron Kubacak - Costume Designer

Austin Brown - Lighting Designer

Allen Robertson - Sound Designer

Cate Tucker - Intimacy Consultant

Cassie Abate - Movement Director

Shannon Richey - Stage Manager

Price Foster - Assistant Stage Manager for Part 1

Ruben Cruz -Stage Management Intern

About ZACH Theatre

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin's leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Elisbeth Challener. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans - 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit http://www.zachtheatre.org for more information.