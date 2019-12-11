CD Baby Announces 2020 DIY Musician Conference in Austin

CD Baby is announcing its 6th annual DIY Musician Conference, to be held on August 28-30 in Austin, Texas. While the event is still 9 months away, CD Baby wants to reward early registration by offering a low price for 2020 tickets. Early-bird tickets for 2020 are now available for just $129.



The annual DIY Musician Conference welcomes more than 1500 musicians of all ages, career stages, and walks of life engaging in actionable presentations by people like them, people who have worked for years to get music heard and to build fanbases. The event spans three days of intensive, celebratory interaction and learning, designed not to give a platform to industry talking heads, but to give artists the tools they need to leave the ballroom and change their creative lives and careers.



"CD Baby pays close attention to what our artists need," explains Kevin Breuner of CD Baby. "We know they are often hungry for a real plan of action, for helpful advice and encouragement, not for another panel on abstract business issues facing major labels." The focus is on accessible, actionable ideas and tips that work for musicians at a variety of career crossroads, meaningful takeaways that energize and transform.



Last year, the conference made the move from its long-time home in Nashville to Austin, where it was able to connect with a fresh community of musicians in another deeply musical Americn city. Attendees will be encouraged to take full advantage of Austin's quirky, rootsy music scene, connecting them with artists, presenters, and other participants that reflect the city's idiosyncratic creativity and charm.



The presentations, workshops, mentoring sessions, and jam rooms will be waiting for musicians on August 28-30, 2020 at the downtown Hilton.



Past attendees may remember, the earlier you get in on tickets, the more opportunities you'll be able to apply for. In previous years, early ticket purchases have included perks such as:

Showcase and open mic slots

Studio tours

One-on-one mentoring

Song pitch sessions

YouTube Studios and Spotify Sessions





