Broadway Star Headlines TexARTS' A COOO YULE

This holiday season, TexARTS Theatre will make your holidays merry and bright with the return of "A Cool Yule: A Swingin' Holiday Cabaret." The TexARTS tradition returns for its ninth year and celebrates the iconic holiday music made famous by Andy Williams, Elvis, Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton, Michael Bublé, Peggy Lee and more!

This joyous evening of music features Julie Foster (TexARTS "The Great American Trailer Park Musical"), Jarret Mallon ("Hairspray" National Tour), Robert Carrasco ("The Drowsy Chaperone" National Tour), and special guest Angela Birchett from Broadway's "The Color Purple." A seasoned vocalist, Ms. Birchett recently starred in Lifetime's movie event "The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel." The production is music directed by Susan Finnigan. "A Cool Yule" will remind you how special the holidays - and TexARTS - really are.

The creative team includes Lucinda Culver (Lighting Design), Jeff Miller (Sound Design), Tumbleweed Designs (Scenic Design) and Maria Neff (Production Manager).

All performances are held at the intimate Kam & James Morris Theatre at TexARTS' Erin Doherty Studios, 2300 Lohman's Spur, Suite #160, Lakeway, TX.

Show times: December 16-18 at 7:30pm and December 19 at 2:00pm.

Single tickets start at $45. Reserved seats are available by calling TexARTS Box Office at 512-852-9079 x101 or at www.tex-arts.org. Box Office hours are from 1pm-5pm Monday-Friday. This show is recommended for ages 6 and up and parking is free. Group rates for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting the Box Office. Run time is about 90 minutes.

For the safety of patrons, performers and staff, masks are required to be worn by all patrons, regardless of vaccination status, while in the venue. TexARTS has installed in-duct air purifiers to ensure excellent indoor air quality and upgraded the building's air filters to the MERV 13 level.