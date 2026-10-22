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Bernadette Nason's A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Austin Playhouse

The show will play December 21 for one performance only.

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Bernadette Nason's A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Austin Playhouse

Austin Playhouse will reprise a unique take on holiday favorite, A Christmas Carol. Adapted and performed by company member Bernadette Nason, this hit one-woman spin on A Christmas Carol features over 30 characters in one hour. Playing December 21 for one performance only, tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now.

One actor, over 30 characters, in 60 minutes! Celebrate the holiday season with award-winning actress, storyteller, and author Bernadette Nason, as she reprises her one-woman version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Using Dickens’ own abridged version, Nason vividly brings this holiday classic to life.

Age Recommendation: Children under 5 are not permitted.Tickets start at $25; available at austinplayhouse.com. Group discounts are available for parties of 10+. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@austinplayhouse.com.

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