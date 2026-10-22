Bernadette Nason's A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Austin Playhouse

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Austin Playhouse will reprise a unique take on holiday favorite, A Christmas Carol. Adapted and performed by company member Bernadette Nason, this hit one-woman spin on A Christmas Carol features over 30 characters in one hour. Playing December 21 for one performance only, tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now.

One actor, over 30 characters, in 60 minutes! Celebrate the holiday season with award-winning actress, storyteller, and author Bernadette Nason, as she reprises her one-woman version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Using Dickens’ own abridged version, Nason vividly brings this holiday classic to life.

Age Recommendation: Children under 5 are not permitted.Tickets start at $25; available at austinplayhouse.com. Group discounts are available for parties of 10+. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@austinplayhouse.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 06 Hrs 33 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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