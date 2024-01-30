BORN WITH TEETH Comes to Austin Playhouse in April

Performances run April 5 – 28, 2024.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Austin Playhouse has announced single tickets are now on sale for the remaining three 2023-2024 Season productions and the Spring Cabaret with cast and creatives announced for the Austin premiere of Born With Teeth. Written by Liz Duffy Adams and directed by Austin Playhouse Associate Artistic Director Ben Wolfe, this two-person show will start the Spring off running April 5 – 28, 2024 at Austin Playhouse. Tickets on sale today at austinplayhouse.com.

Born With Teeth turns history on its ear when an electrifying rendezvous between two of the greatest writers of their time – the enigmatic Kit Marlowe at the height of his fame and the upstart crow Will Shakespeare – creates sparks that would shock even their own mothers. In this rip-roaring new play, the two meet in the back room of a pub to collaborate on a new history-play cycle and make startling discoveries about themselves and each other, all while navigating the perils of creating art under a totalitarian regime and flirting like young men with everything to lose.

Developed at the “Alley All New Festival,” Born With Teeth had its world premiere at Houston’s Alley Theatre in May 2022, then on to a successful run at the Guthrie Theatre Spring 2023 under the direction of Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose.

The cast of Born With Teeth features Bailey Ellis as Will Shakespeare and Ismael Soto III as Kit Marlowe.

“When I saw the premiere of Born With Teeth at the Alley All New Festival in 2022 with Playhouse colleagues Lara Toner Haddock and Sarah Fleming Walker, we immediately jumped to our feet when the curtain came down. It was a true "you pay for the whole seat but only use the edge of it" experience, and there was no question in our minds that we needed to produce this play,” said Director Ben Wolfe. “The script is a tight 90-minute two-hander that crackles with wit and energy. It’s a compelling blend of fact and fiction – a clandestine meeting between Kit Marlowe and Will Shakespeare on a new collaboration, but not everything is as it seems. Egos clash and tempers flare. Sprinkle in a bit of political intrigue, a dash of religious persecution, and more than a few longing glances, and this play is, in a word, delicious. I’m thrilled that we get to introduce Austin audiences to this exciting new work.”

Directed by Ben Wolfe the production team also includes lighting design by Natalie George, scenic design by Mike Toner, sound design by Robert S. Fisher, costume design by Buffy Manners, intimacy direction by Grace Ramsden with dramaturgy by Jennifer Sturley and stage management by Barry Miller.

The performances will take place at Austin Playhouse’s new interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd St. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio St.

 




