BISEXUAL SADNESS, THE WEIR & More Set for Jarrott Productions' 12th Season

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Jarrott Productions has announced its 12th season of programming in Austin, featuring three plays described by the company as "messy," "spooky" and "bittersweet."

The 2026-27 season will open in November with India Kotis' new comedy Bisexual Sadness, followed by Conor McPherson's The Weir in February and David Auburn's Summer, 1976 in May.

Bisexual Sadness

November 5-22, 2026 | Trinity Street Playhouse

Los Angeles-based playwright India Kotis' new comedy follows Faye, who is getting married to a man she truly loves — while part of her wishes he were a woman. Loving him means confronting what her marriage might mean for her place within the queer community she calls home.

The play explores identity, belonging and love as Faye wrestles with what changes, and what doesn't, when the person she chooses complicates the way she understands herself.

Jarrott Productions Producing Artistic Director Will Gibson Douglas, who previously helmed Home, I'm Darling, will direct.

Bisexual Sadness is supported in part by an Elevate Grant of Austin Arts, Culture, Music, & Entertainment.

The Weir

February 18-March 7, 2027 | Trinity Street Playhouse

Conor McPherson's The Weir is set in a rural Irish pub on a stormy night, where five people begin sharing stories they cannot explain.

Caroline Cearley, who directed Jarrott Productions' 2025 production of Mirror Lake, will helm the play, a meditation on storytelling, loneliness and the connections that can emerge when confronting mysteries without easy answers.

Summer, 1976

May 13-29, 2027 | Hyde Park Theatre

Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn's Summer, 1976 is a comic memory play about an unlikely friendship between two women set against the backdrop of America's Bicentennial.

The two-hander looks back at a friendship that shouldn't work but does, unfolding amid the cultural and political landscape of the summer of 1976.

Jarrott Productions Founding Artistic Director David R. Jarrott, who previously directed Destination, will helm the production. Summer, 1976 will also mark the company's first production at Hyde Park Theatre.

For additional information, visit Jarrott Productions.

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