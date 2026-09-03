Austin Shakespeare to Present World Premiere Workshop of New Opera VERDICT OF LOVE
The new work by Jeff Britting and Ann Ciccolella is drawn from Nathaniel Hawthorne's final novel, The Marble Faun.
Austin Shakespeare will present the world premiere workshop of Verdict of Love, a new opera drawn from Nathaniel Hawthorne's final novel, The Marble Faun, September 11-12 at Austin Opera's Butler Performance Space.
The new work features a score by Jeff Britting and a libretto by Austin Shakespeare Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella.
Set against a heightened, Romantic vision of Belle Époque Rome, Verdict of Love follows three young American artists who are drawn into the orbit of a spirited young Italian whose charm recalls the ancient sculpture of a faun. As the group travels through Rome and the surrounding countryside, a mysterious figure from the past shadows them, culminating in a murder that changes their lives.
The workshop will unfold in two parts. Part One will be sung-through with piano accompaniment, while Part Two will be presented as a staged reading featuring actor Y.A. Oza. The production will feature costumes by Aaron Kubacak and projections by Lowell Bartholomee.
The cast includes Yuxin Liu, soprano; Paige Patrick, mezzo-soprano; Lucas Hickman, tenor; Zhanqi Wang, bass; and Piye Qin, baritone. Vakhtang Zaalishvili will serve as music director and pianist.
Britting previously composed words and music for Ayn Rand's Anthem, which was presented Off-Broadway in 2013 in a production staged under the auspices of Austin Shakespeare.
Verdict of Love will be presented September 11-12 at Austin Opera's Butler Performance Space.
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