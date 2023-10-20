Austin Shakespeare to Present New Adaptation Of EL CID

El Cid will run at the Long Center Nov. 10 – 26.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Austin Shakespeare to Present New Adaptation Of EL CID

Austin Shakespeare will debut a new adaptation of Corneille's romantic tour de force El Cid by Michael Meigs at the Long Center Nov. 10 – 26. Tickets, which start at $20, are available Click Here.  

 

First performed in the 17th century, the popular play is the dramatic tale of how Rodrigo Diego becomes the hero El Cid while he faces conflicts with the love of his life, Ximèna, and her noble father. A breath-taking duel between Rodrigo and Ximèna's father kicks off the action. “El Cid features everything from inner conflict to virtuoso dueling,” said Austin Shakespeare Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella. “We're very proud to bring this rarely performed Romantic French classic to Austin.” 

 

El Cid will feature several actors new to Austin Shakespeare. The hero is played by Sebastian Vitale, who has been acting in Austin since 2020 when he arrived from Buenos Aires, Argentina with a career in TV, film and stage musicals. Ximèna is played by Veronica Kraemer, whose career includes recent acting jobs in France and Italy. Also new to the company is Nolan Muña, who plays Ximèna's father, Count Gomes. 

 

The new interpretation was adapted by award-winning translator Michael Meigs; first from the original French poetry then to English and finally by adding some Spanish language. Emotionally provocative new music has been composed by Jeff Britting, who has worked with the company extensively. The compositions for violin, trumpet and percussion will include live violin by Bennie Braswell, who is also in the cast, and recordings from Alyssa Tuck from the graduate music program at the University of Texas on trumpet and Paul Piñon on percussion. 

 

Company alumni in El Cid include the seductive Princess played by Eliza Renner, who played Hermia in Austin Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream in Zilker Park. Ev Lunning, who plays the hero's father, Don Diego, is the former chair of theater at St. Edward's University and has had numerous roles with Austin Shakespeare. 

Ladies-in-waiting are played Darby Williams (Classic Theatre of San Antonio) and Vanessa Alvarado Flores, who is a company member of the celebrated Forklift Danceworks. 

 

El Cid's dramatic duels were designed by Fight Choreographer Tobie Minor, who has worked with the company as an actor, and is the founder of Violent Crown, a corps of martial artists. Costume Designer Cecilia Gay creatively combines contemporary and period styles. Resident lighting designer Patrick Anthony will also be designing scenery. Vocal coach Kate Glasheen recently starred in The Real Thing and teaches at Texas State University. Spanish language consultant Ana Duclaud is a comparative literature doctoral student at UT Austin. 

 

ABOUT AUSTIN SHAKESPEARE: Founded in 1984 and the only professional classical theater company in Central Texas, Austin Shakespeare presents theater of the highest quality with an emphasis on the plays of William Shakespeare, staging performances that are fresh, bold, imaginative, thought-provoking and eminently accessible -- connecting the truths of the past with the challenges and possibilities of today. In the fall and spring, Austin Shakespeare also produces plays by Shaw, Schiller, and Stoppard at The Long Center for the Performing Arts Rollins Studio Theatre. Austin Shakespeare's ongoing “Shakespeare Aloud” reading group and “Artist's Way” sessions invite new participants weekly and the company's education program Shakespeare 20/20 sends professional actors into the schools to encourage love of language.   

  

Austin Shakespeare is a proud member of the Austin Creative Alliance.  




