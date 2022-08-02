Austin Shakespeare Presents COLE PORTER SONGBOOK at Parker Jazz Club

Austin Shakespeare celebrates the music and lyrics of Cole Porter with two performances of the cabaret-style "Cole Porter Songbook" on Sunday, Aug 28 at 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm at the Parker Jazz Club in downtown Austin.

Four singers will be hosted by award-winning actor, Marc Pouhé. Music Director Lyn Koenning will be at the piano with singers: Kara Bliss, Paul Sanchez, Corinna Browning and Quincy Kuykendall.

"With heartfelt music and clever lyrics, Cole Porter remains one of the stars of the American songbook," said Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella. "Many people know and love 'Let's Do It,' 'Night and Day,' and 'I Get a Kick out of You' but we will add a few surprises!" said Ciccolella, who conceived this revue.

Lyn Koenning will use a range of musical styles inspired from Lady Gaga to Frank Sinatra. Lyn heads a trio with her son, Cole Koenning on bass and her husband, Mike Koenning, a long-time popular Austin drummer.

This will mark Austin Shakespeare's fifth appearance at Parker Jazz Club, Austin's premier jazz venue. Tickets are $50, with an Early Bird discount of $40 if purchased by August 14. Sponsorship packages with benefits are available by contacting info@austinshakespeare.org.