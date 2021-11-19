Austin Playhouse to Present THE 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS & STEALING BABY JESUS

Austin Playhouse is offering a festive holiday season with two in-person and streamed on demand events. Ginna Hoben's heartwarming holiday comedy for grown-ups, The 12 Dates of Christmas and Bernadette Nason's hit one-woman spin on Christmas, Stealing Baby Jesus running this December. In-person tickets are on sale now at austinplayhouse.com/2021-holiday-shows.

The 12 Dates of Christmas is a heartwarming holiday comedy for grown-ups. After seeing her fiancé kiss another woman at the televised Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Mary's life falls apart -- just in time for the holidays. Over the next year, she stumbles back into the dating world, where "romance" isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Stealing Baby Jesus is a humorous, poignant solo performance piece for adults, based on the writer's dysfunctional seasonal experiences with diverse, maladjusted, makeshift families in England, Africa, Arabia and America. Join actress/storyteller/author, Bernadette Nason on this unsentimental journey to foreign lands. It might balance out the excesses of your traditional Christmas.

In-person performances will take place at the Trinity Street Playhouse located inside downtown Austin's First Baptist Church at 901 Trinity Street. Paid parking (garage) is conveniently located adjacent to First Baptist Church at 9th and Trinity.

THE 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS BY GINNA HOBEN | December 9-20, 2021

Directed by Cyndi Williams

Starring Lara Toner Haddock

December 9, 10, 15, 18, and 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Street Playhouse | 901 Trinity Street

Pick-Your-Price tickets for in-person starting at $20; Streaming on Demand tickets: $12

Run time: approximately one hour

Content advisory: Contains adult language and sexual innuendo

BERNADETTE NASON'S STEALING BABY JESUS | December 11-21, 2021

Directed by Ben Wolfe | Performed by Bernadette Nason

December 11, 16, 17, and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and December 12 and 19 at 6:00 p.m.

Trinity Street Playhouse | 901 Trinity Street

Pick-Your-Price tickets for in-person starting at $20; Streaming on Demand tickets: $12

Inspired by her mother's attempts to create joyful traditions in tough times, and by Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," Bernadette Nason has been forever striving to find the perfect Christmas, even though childhood memories haunt her. When she reads that her hometown of Winchester is vying for the coveted title of "Most Christmassy Town in Britain," she's gobsmacked. Most Christmassy town? Snort! Not on your nelly! And, suddenly, the ghosts of Christmases past are back, and Nason is reflecting on the consequences of deep-rooted family rituals.

Run time: approximately one hour

Content advisory: Contains brief reference to a sexual assault

Tickets: Pick-your-price starting at $20 for in-person; $12 for streaming. Attend one performance receive $5 off the other. In-person performances on sale now at austinplayhouse.com/2021-holiday-shows. Streaming on demand tickets will be on sale soon.

Health & Safety:

Full vaccination record or negative COVID test (PCR within 72 hours of performance) required to attend in-person performances. Providing proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test helps ensure everyone's comfort gathering for an indoor, live performance. Masks required at all times in the venue.

Patrons will be considered to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after the final dose of vaccine (the second dose for a two-dose regimen mRNA vaccine such as Moderna or Pfizer, or the single dose for single-dose regimen such as Johnson & Johnson). Patrons will be asked to show documentation of vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test upon entry to the lobby.

Concessions will be available in the lobby. Drinks are not permitted inside the theatre.