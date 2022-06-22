Austin Playhouse Announces Cast for PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS

Austin Playhouse has announced the cast for Previews of Departing Attractions, a collection of short plays by local playwright Lowell Bartholomee, running August 5-20, 2022. Bartholomee's work will be the inaugural production at Austin Playhouse's new interim theatre space located in the heart of Austin at 405 West 22nd. Tickets on sale now at austinplayhouse.com/previews.

Previews of Departing Attractions is a collection of witty, yet poignant short plays tied together by loss. In addition to newly commissioned work for this production, playwright Lowell Bartholomee has reworked past pieces specific to this performance strengthening the thread between them, while keeping his trademark humor intact. Bartholomee will also join the creative team as director.

"I am thrilled to inaugurate Austin Playhouse's tenure at a new location and be a part of adding a venue to Austin theater. With Hyde Park Theatre being the only existing building I've had my work produced over the years, and so many gone that were close to me - including the first space I had a piece performed in - I am proud to do this work in a new space available to Austin creators," said playwright and director Lowell Bartholomee. "Previews of Departing Attractions contains pieces that span my entire writing life. The oldest piece was written in 1994, shortly after arriving in Austin, while the newest is still being written. All of them owe their existence to Austin theater's continued habit of encouraging new and unknown creators while easing the threshold of entry to getting work on stage and in front of audiences."

The ensemble cast includes Kareem Badr, Zac Carr, Marina DeYoe-Pedraza, David Dubose, Sarah Chong Harmer, Robert S. Fisher, and Juleeane Villareal.

"As we look hopefully to the future, we also acknowledge and mourn the things we've lost. Not just to a pandemic, but to the shifting sands of Austin's evolution from "weird college town" to bustling metropolis. Previews of Departing Attractions shines a light on what was so special about arts creation and support in Austin and what could be again," said Austin Playhouse Producing Artistic Director, Lara Toner Haddock.

In-person performances will take place at Austin Playhouse's new interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located across the street in the Calloway House Parking Garage.

About Austin Playhouse:

Austin Playhouse is dedicated to providing opportunities for Austin artists and audiences to celebrate the human experience. Austin Playhouse will nourish your mind, delight your spirit, and enrich your life through professional productions of classic, contemporary, and musical plays. For more information visit austinplayhouse.com.

Austin Playhouse is a professional theatre in its 22nd season. Under the leadership of Co-Producing Artistic Directors Don Toner and Lara Toner Haddock, Austin Playhouse has grown from a three-play season on the campus of Concordia University, to a year-round operation producing an average of six mainstage plays, theatre for youth productions, and a new play festival. Austin Playhouse plans to build a permanent home for the veteran theatre troupe and all of Austin's artistic community.