Art Spark Texas to Honor 2026 Artists of the Year at Rollins Theatre

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The 2026 Artists of the Year Award Celebration, hosted by Art Spark Texas, will take place Sunday, Sept. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Rollins Theatre at the Long Center in Austin. Now in its ninth year, the event honors six exceptional Texas artists whose work reflects innovation, excellence and a commitment to reshaping perceptions of disability through the arts.

The celebration falls during a milestone year for Art Spark Texas, which marks its 30th anniversary championing disability in the arts. The inclusive ceremony centers and celebrates artists with disabilities, veterans and creative leaders in the community, recognizing honorees whose work sparks dialogue, innovation and inclusion. This year's recipients represent a wide range of disciplines, including theater, film, painting and visual art, and are honored for challenging convention, uplifting their communities and redefining creative leadership in Texas.

“This celebration is proof of what's possible when we make room for every voice,” said Celia Hughes, executive director of Art Spark Texas. “As Art Spark marks 30 years, these six artists carry that mission forward by challenging assumptions, building connection and reminding us that creativity has no boundaries. We're honored to celebrate them and the community that continues to grow around their work.”

The 2026 Artists of the Year Award Recipients are:

Donna Provencher — Haven Street-Allen Artist of the Year Award

An actor and director from San Antonio, Donna Provencher is an advocate for autism, mental health and disability inclusion in the arts.

An actor and director from San Antonio, Donna Provencher is an advocate for autism, mental health and disability inclusion in the arts. Penny LeLeux — Lynn Marie Johnson Media Arts Award

A filmmaker based in Orange, Penny LeLeux uses the power of visual storytelling to elevate disability awareness and representation.

A filmmaker based in Orange, Penny LeLeux uses the power of visual storytelling to elevate disability awareness and representation. Rachel Salcido — SPARK Award

A Mexican-American painter based in Austin and rooted in her border upbringing in El Paso, Rachel Salcido creates richly textured work exploring themes of liminality and cultural identity.

A Mexican-American painter based in Austin and rooted in her border upbringing in El Paso, Rachel Salcido creates richly textured work exploring themes of liminality and cultural identity. Pebbles Wadsworth — Gloria Bond Creative Aging Award

A Wimberley-based artist with a lifelong career in the performing arts, Pebbles Wadsworth now creates portraits and jewelry that channel her passion for animal and environmental advocacy.

A Wimberley-based artist with a lifelong career in the performing arts, Pebbles Wadsworth now creates portraits and jewelry that channel her passion for animal and environmental advocacy. Glenn Towery — Creative Veteran Service Award

A decorated U.S. Navy Vietnam combat veteran from Waco, Glen Towery is an award-winning screenwriter, filmmaker, actor, and founder of AVAFEST, the Austin Veteran Arts Festival.

A decorated U.S. Navy Vietnam combat veteran from Waco, Glen Towery is an award-winning screenwriter, filmmaker, actor, and founder of AVAFEST, the Austin Veteran Arts Festival. Jonah Dillon — Director's Commendation

Jonah Dillon of Austin has spent a lifetime developing inventive art techniques that reflect his creativity and his adaptability as muscular dystrophy has shaped his practice.

Recipients are selected for their artistic excellence, impact on their communities, and alignment with the mission of Art Spark Texas: championing accessibility in the arts through multidisciplinary programming, advocacy and collaboration.

The public, along with nominators, past recipients and community partners, is invited to attend this vibrant celebration. The afternoon will feature multimedia tributes and opportunities to meet this year's honorees.

To learn more about the artists, visit www.artsparktx.org.

ABOUT ART SPARK TEXAS:

Art Spark Texas, founded in 1996, is dedicated to fostering an inclusive, arts-inspired community where individuals with and without disabilities can flourish. The organization's mission is to challenge perceptions of how people contribute to society by ensuring that arts experiences are accessible, welcoming, and respectful for all. Art Spark Texas believes that the inclusion of diverse voices enriches lives and actively creates opportunities for people with disabilities across all cultural and ethnic communities.

Through its dynamic programs, Art Spark Texas addresses the physical and attitudinal barriers that often limit participation for people with disabilities. Participants benefit from opportunities for social and professional networking in supportive environments. The organization also provides non-disabled individuals and caregivers with the chance to gain insight and empathy by experiencing life from another perspective.

Art Spark Texas offers services that support educational and career development, personal growth, public training, and creative expression. Its programs serve individuals who are often marginalized, including homebound individuals, isolated older adults, veterans, students with developmental disabilities, and others. To date, Art Spark Texas has served over 95,000 Texans through accessible, culturally diverse, community-based arts opportunities, classes, and workshops. The organization also promotes groundbreaking performances and artwork by artists with disabilities in dance, theater, media, and other creative fields.

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