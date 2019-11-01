Alley Theatre Will Bring Laughs For The Holidays With FULLY COMMITTED

The Alley Theatre and Rob Melrose, Artistic Director of the Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre, announce the cast and creative team of Fully Committed. Under the direction of Alley Associate Producer and Casting Director Brandon Weinbrenner, Resident Acting Company Member Dylan Godwin steps into the role of Sam. Arriving just in time for the holidays at the Alley, Becky Mode's hilarious hit lets the holiday madness run wild. Performances of Fully Committed begin Tuesday, November 26 and run through Sunday, December 29. Tickets are available at The Alley Theatre Box Office at 713.220.5700 and online at www.alleytheatre.org.

"In true holiday spirit, I am overjoyed to bring Fully Committed to the Neuhaus Theatre during the most festive time of year!", Weinbrenner said. "There's no actor more equipped to tackle 40 plus characters with 40 plus voices than our beloved Dylan Godwin. He and I have been friends and collaborators for years, but this will be my first time directing him. I can't wait for Houston to see Dylan bring Becky Mode's timeless, holiday one-man tour-de-force to life!"

This hilarious and delicious comedy features more than 40 characters that come to life in the hands of one man. Sam works the reservation line at one of New York's hottest restaurants, where the best food inspires the worst behavior. Coercion, threats, and bribes from a cast of desperate callers, prove they will stop at nothing to land a prime reservation or the right table. While juggling scheming socialites, namea??dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities, and egomaniacal bosses, can he still manage to get home for the holidays?

Godwin has appeared in The Alley Theatre's The Winter's Tale (Clown), Murder on the Orient Express (Hector McQueen), The Three Musketeers (King Louis XIII), Crimes of the Heart (Barnette Lloyd), Twelfth Night (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Picasso at the Lapin Agile (Albert Einstein), Miller Mississippi (John Miller) at Dallas Theater Center/Alley All New Festival, (end of message) (Max) at the Alley All New Festival, Good People (Stevie), Ether Dome (George Livingston), Amadeus (Venticello), A Christmas Carol (Mrs. Dilber/Jacob Marley), Peter Pan (Tootles), and Our Town. He's been seen in the national tour of Fiddler on the Roof. Other local credits include Beauty and the Beast, 110 in the Shade, Reefer Madness, Music Man, First Date, Bonnie and Clyde, Oliver, and Sweet Potato Queens all at Theatre Under the Stars) as well Life Could Be A Dream and AltarBoyz at Stages Repertory Theatre, and The Tempest and Ubu Roi at Classical Theatre Company.

Fully Committed iswritten by Becky Mode. The production is directed by Brandon Weinbrenner with scenic and lighting designs by Associate Director for Design at The Alley Theatre, Kevin Rigdon; costumes by Alley Costume Design Assistant Erica Griese; andsound design by Alley Lead Engieneer Bradley Jay Gowers. The Stage Manager is Rachel Dooley-Harris.

SPONSORS: The Alley Theatre is supported by the 2019-20 Season sponsor United Airlines, the official airline of The Alley Theatre.

TICKETS: Tickets to Fully Committed are now on sale and start at $47. Discounted tickets are available for military and senior, and any student, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for $16 for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

Join us for programs that connect you with other theatre lovers, our artists, and what is on stage in a whole new way on December 5: for ActOUT, a pre-show mixer for our LGBTQ friends and December 12: SCENE's tacky sweater party, an event for young professionals.

Performances of Fully Committed are Tuesday - Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Fully Committed is recommended for ages 14 and up.





