AMADEUS to Open at City Theatre Austin

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City Theatre Austin will present Peter Shaffer's Tony and Oscar-winning masterpiece, Amadeus. Director Bridget Farias Gates strikes up the orchestra in the production that features Brad Forsyth as the prodigy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Kevin Gates as Antonio Salieri, his rival composer.

In the court of the Austrian Emperor Joseph II, Antonio Salieri is the established composer. Salieri has given himself to God so that he might realize his sole ambition is to be one of the finest European composers of his age. Enter the greatest musical genius of all time - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The stage is set for a riveting rivalry between two composers: Salieri, the court's celebrated musician, and Mozart, the vulgar prodigy whose brilliance threatens everything Salieri holds dear. Lavishly laced with biting wit and words that soar, this Tony and Oscar-winning Peter Shaffer masterpiece dives deep into ambition, envy, and the price of greatness. Embrace the intrigue of Amadeus, where the music is divine and the drama is unforgettable.

The production is directed by guest director, Bridget Farias Gates. She holds a BFA in Acting and a BFA in Directing from Texas State University. She is the owner and Executive Director of Central Texas Theatre Academy and also the Artistic Director of Chambers Theatre at Inspired Minds Art Center. This marks Bridget's 9th show to direct for City Theatre, past shows including To Kill a Mockingbird, The Little Dog Laughed, Chronicles of Narnia, She Stoops to Conquer, and Much Ado about Nothing. The production includes the cast of Daniela Recabarren, Willis Turco, Darren Scharf, David Robinson, Robert Fong, Tracy Hurd, Taylor Allen, Becky Richey, Nat McTaggart, Mason James, and Lee Santos. Featuring Brad Forsyth and Kevin Gates as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri.

Beginning its 21st Season, City Theatre is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life

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