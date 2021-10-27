A MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Classic Radiocast Cast Announced at Penfold Theatre Company

Penfold Theatre Company (Penfold) announces the cast for A Miracle on 34th Street Classic Radiocast running December 9-18, 2021, at the Old Settlers Association of Williamson County and two performances only at the historic Driskill Hotel on December 19 as part of the Great Plays in Great Places series. With an original script by Associate Artistic Director Nathan Jerkins, A Miracle on 34th Street Classic Radiocast marks the 10th Anniversary of this holiday tradition while celebrating its return.

A Miracle on 34th Street Classic Radiocast will be performed in the live radio show format by local actors and a foley sound artist. If everyone's favorite Macy's Santa Claus is to win his freedom and restore the city's faith in the true meaning of Christmas, he and his friends will need to pull off nothing short of a miracle!

Featuring Lowell Bartholomee, Eva McQuade, Mical Trejo, Marina DeYoe-Pedraza, and Robert Faires.

Written by Nathan Jerkins and directed by Rosalind Faires, the production team also includes Costume Design by Jenny Hanna Chambers, Sound Design by Buzz Moran, Set Design and Technical Direction by Desi Roybal, with Maxine Dillon as Stage Manager and Lindsay Scarbrough as Production Stage Manager.

Pre-show performances to be announced at a later date.

Information on A Miracle on 34th Street Classic Radiocast is available at penfoldtheatre.org/event/a-miracle-on-34th-street-classic-radiocast/

Single tickets for A Miracle on 34th Street Classic Radiocast are on sale now and start at $16. Tickets are available online at penfoldtheatre.org/event/a-miracle-on-34th-street-classic-radiocast/.