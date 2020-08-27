18th Annual Black and Latino Playwrights Celebration at Texas State University Goes Virtual

The celebration will take place Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

A tribute to legendary playwright Gus Edwards will highlight the 18th annual Black and Latino Playwrights Celebration (BLPC) Aug. 31-Sept. 6 at Texas State University.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BLPC will be held entirely online. Organized by the Department of Theatre and Dance, the BLPC features two plays selected for workshopping and staged readings after a nationwide call for submissions.

The tribute to Edwards will be presented 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 via Zoom. An acclaimed Afro-Caribbean playwright, Edwards taught as a professor of theatre and film at Arizona State University for many years prior to his retirement in 2010. He is the author of more than a dozen plays including "The Offering," "Black Body Blues," "Old Phantoms," "These Fallen Angels," "Weep Not for Me," "Tenement," "Manhattan Made Me," "Ramona" and "Louie and Ophelia." He has a longstanding relationship with the Negro Ensemble Company, which has produced the majority of his plays. The tribute is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required at https://txstatepresents.universitytickets.com/.

This year, BLPC will host a playwriting workshop facilitated by Judy Tate noon-3 p.m. Sept. 5 via Zoom. The workshop is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required at https://txstatepresents.universitytickets.com/.

The new play development reading presentation of "Stoop Pigeons" by Cristin Eve Cato will be 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 via Zoom. Tickets for the online event are $5 for all attendees at https://txstatepresents.universitytickets.com/.

The new play development reading presentation of "Greenwood: American Dream Destroyed" by Celeste Bedford Walker will take place at noon Sept. 6 via Zoom. Tickets for the online event are $5 for all attendees at https://txstatepresents.universitytickets.com/.

The BLPC celebrates the voices of Black and Latino playwrights by work-shopping new plays in collaboration with professional directors, actors and university students. For more information, visit www.theatreanddance.txstate.edu/Productions/BLPC.html.

