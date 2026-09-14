True Colors Theatre Company Receives Grant From City Of Atlanta

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True Colors Theatre Company has received a grant from the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs that will be used to sustain and strengthen its day-to-day operations.

“From almost our founding more than 20 years ago, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs has been an ardent supporter of our mission to blend artistic excellence and public engagement to entertain and inspire our audiences,” said True Colors Artistic Director Jamil Jude.

Founded in 2002, in addition to bringing some of the most innovative productions to Atlanta, the theater company also has developed several additional initiatives including the Drinking Gourd, a national new play commissioning program that will have the world premiere of its first play, “Tank Stranger,” Sept. 15-Oct. 4, 2026, at the Southwest Arts Center, City of South Fulton, Ga.

Written by Pulitzer-prize winning playwright, James Ijames, Tank Stranger is a mystical play that delves into family dynamics and root work, exploring long-buried truths that begin to surface when generations of the Stranger family are drawn back together, blurring the line between ancestry, mythology, and destiny. As Tank searches for where he belongs, he discovers that understanding the future means confronting the past because every family tree has a story.

Immediately following the production of Tank Stranger, True Colors will join several theatre companies in the United States in presenting a unique Italian language production of “Jitney,” written by noted Black American playwright, the late August Wilson. Featuring a cast of Black Italian actors, the play will be performed from Oct. 9 –11 at Southwest Arts Center.

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