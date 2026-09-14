Take 6 to Perform at Rivercenter in October

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RiverCenter for the Performing Arts will welcome vocal ensemble Take 6 to the stage on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., bringing the group's unmistakable harmonies and genre-defying sound to Columbus.

Widely recognized as one of the most influential a cappella groups of its generation, Take 6 combines gospel roots with jazz sophistication, contemporary R&B, pop and intricate vocal arrangements. The result is a sound built entirely around the extraordinary possibilities of the human voice, from soaring harmonies to syncopated rhythms and rich, layered grooves.

Take 6 has earned 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Dove Awards and a Soul Train Award and has been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. The ensemble currently features Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley. Throughout its career, the group has collaborated with and earned praise from artists including Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald, Whitney Houston and Brian Wilson.

Audiences can expect an evening showcasing the precision, warmth and unmistakable energy that have defined Take 6 for decades. Beloved selections such as 'Spread Love,' 'Get Away, Jordan' and 'Mary' demonstrate the ensemble's ability to move effortlessly between musical traditions while maintaining its signature crystal-clear vocal blend.

The group's story dates back to 1980 at Oakwood College in Huntsville, Alabama, where Claude McKnight formed what was then known as The Gentleman's Estate Quartet. After later performing as Alliance, the ensemble adopted the name Take 6 upon signing with Reprise Records in 1987. Their self-titled debut earned acclaim across gospel, jazz and pop audiences and helped establish the group as a standard-bearer for contemporary a cappella music.

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