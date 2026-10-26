Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE WINTER WONDERETTES to Open at Stage Door Theatre
Autumn Dawn makes her Stage Door directing debut with the musical revue starring Mya Burns, Molly Tucker, Jenna Ritchey, and Dawson Babischkin.
In December, Stage Door Theatre's 53rd Season will continue with the musical, The Winter Wonderettes. This seasonal celebration finds the girls entertaining at the annual Harper's Hardware Holiday Party. When Santa turns up missing, the girls use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party! Featuring great versions of holiday classics such as 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town,' 'Jingle Bell Rock,' 'Run, Rudolph, Run,' and 'Winter Wonderland,' the result is, of course, marvelous! This energetic and glittering holiday package is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages. The Winter Wonderettes runs from December 5-20 with tickets on sale now.
Stage Door Theatre is welcoming Autumn Dawn, who will be making her SDT directing debut with The Winter Wonderettes. Autumn has been seen across Atlanta stages at theaters such as The Alliance Theatre, Out Front Theatre Company and Aurora Theatre and has directed shows such as The Last Five Years, August Wilson's Fences, A Chorus Line, and a previous production of The Winter Wonderettes.
Winter Wonderette's Cast and creative team is full of Atlanta locals. Winter Wonderettes stars Mya Burns (Missy); Molly Tucker (Suzy); Jenna Ritchey (Cindy); Dawson Babischkin (Betty); Karastyn Bibb (Betty and Suzy Understudy); Alexis McCone(Cindy and Missy Understudy). Ripcord's creative team includes Autumn Dawn (Director/Choreographer); Imani Quiñones (Music Director); Clayton Maddox (Scenic Designer); Kailee Wang (Lighting Designer); Heleigh Massie (Costume Designer); John-Michael Hoke (Sound Designer); Mckenna Massie (Props Designer); and Nailah Dabon (Stage Manager).
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