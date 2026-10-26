THE WINTER WONDERETTES to Open at Stage Door Theatre

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In December, Stage Door Theatre's 53rd Season will continue with the musical, The Winter Wonderettes. This seasonal celebration finds the girls entertaining at the annual Harper's Hardware Holiday Party. When Santa turns up missing, the girls use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party! Featuring great versions of holiday classics such as 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town,' 'Jingle Bell Rock,' 'Run, Rudolph, Run,' and 'Winter Wonderland,' the result is, of course, marvelous! This energetic and glittering holiday package is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages. The Winter Wonderettes runs from December 5-20 with tickets on sale now.

Stage Door Theatre is welcoming Autumn Dawn, who will be making her SDT directing debut with The Winter Wonderettes. Autumn has been seen across Atlanta stages at theaters such as The Alliance Theatre, Out Front Theatre Company and Aurora Theatre and has directed shows such as The Last Five Years, August Wilson's Fences, A Chorus Line, and a previous production of The Winter Wonderettes.

Winter Wonderette's Cast and creative team is full of Atlanta locals. Winter Wonderettes stars Mya Burns (Missy); Molly Tucker (Suzy); Jenna Ritchey (Cindy); Dawson Babischkin (Betty); Karastyn Bibb (Betty and Suzy Understudy); Alexis McCone(Cindy and Missy Understudy). Ripcord's creative team includes Autumn Dawn (Director/Choreographer); Imani Quiñones (Music Director); Clayton Maddox (Scenic Designer); Kailee Wang (Lighting Designer); Heleigh Massie (Costume Designer); John-Michael Hoke (Sound Designer); Mckenna Massie (Props Designer); and Nailah Dabon (Stage Manager).

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 06 Hrs 59 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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