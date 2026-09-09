RIPCORD to Open Stage Door's 53rd Season This Fall

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In early October, Stage Door Theatre's 53rd Season will open with Ripcord. Ripcord runs from October 3-18 with tickets on sale now. Stage Door Theatre will welcome Lilliangina Quiñones, who will be making her SDT directing debut with Ripcord.

A sunny room on an upper floor is prime real estate in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so when the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with new-arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the old women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden.

Ripcord's Cast and creative team is full of Atlanta locals. Ripcord stars Suzanne Roush (Abby); Shelly McCook (Marilyn); Franz-Joseph Castillo (Scotty); Eliana Marianes (Colleen); Bryan Montemayor (Benjamin); Durrell Lyons (Derek); Abra Thurmond (Female Understudy). Ripcord's creative team includes Lilliangina Quiñones (Director); Karl Dickey (Scenic Designer); Lindsey Sharpless (Lighting Designer); Karen Spicer (Costume Designer); De'Janna Hand (Sound Designer); Kristin Talley (Props Designer); and Jackie Lenz (Stage Manager).

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