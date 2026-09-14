THE SECRET CIRCUS to Launch SoHo Playhouse Junior Series

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The Secret Circus will make its Off-Broadway debut this fall, launching the new SoHo Playhouse Junior series with four performances at SoHo Playhouse.

The all-ages musical, which combines circus performance, puppetry and original live music, will play September 26 and 27 and October 3 and 4 at noon. The engagement will also include three children's workshops exploring puppetry, circus arts and clowning.

Set in a world where feelings have been outlawed, The Secret Circus follows a rock-and-roll ringleader and their circus friends as they establish an underground Big Top where freedom and self-expression are encouraged. Tightrope walkers, jugglers and dancing animal puppets transform their emotions into art while attempting to evade the "feelings police."

The production features original music by Chanel Samson.

"This is the musical we needed as kids, but adults will find it equally as engaging on different levels," Samson said.

At the center of the show is a message about embracing the qualities that make people different and creating a community when one doesn't already exist.

Following performances around the world, the SoHo Playhouse engagement will mark The Secret Circus' Off-Broadway debut.

SoHo Playhouse Junior Workshops

The Secret Circus and SoHo Playhouse Junior will also offer a series of hands-on workshops for children during the engagement. A puppetry workshop will be held September 29, followed by circus arts on September 30 and clowning on October 1. Each workshop will run from 4-6 p.m. at SoHo Playhouse.

The Secret Circus will play September 26 and 27 and October 3 and 4 at noon at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets are $36.50, including fees.

Tickets are available at SoHo Playhouse. Additional information about the production is available at The Secret Circus.

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