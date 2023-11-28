Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Stage Door Theatre to Present The Return Of Adult Improv Classes In Collaboration With Dad's Garage Improv Company

The sessions will take place every Tuesday evening from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

Stage Door Theatre will present the return of its popular Adult Improv Classes, this time in a special collaboration with the renowned Dad's Garage Theatre Company. These classes, designed for adults seeking to unleash their creativity, improve communication skills, and simply have a great time, will be held from January 9th to February 27th, 2024.

The sessions will take place every Tuesday evening from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM, offering participants a unique opportunity to learn from some of the best improvisers in the business. Dad's Garage, known for its dynamic and engaging approach to improv, brings a wealth of experience and a fun, inclusive teaching style to the classes.

Class Details:

  • Dates: January 9, 2024 - February 27, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
  • Location: Stage Door Theatre
  • Registration Deadline: January 8, 2024

Whether you're a seasoned performer looking to refine your skills or a newcomer eager to explore the world of improv, these classes cater to all levels. Beyond the laughs and fun, improv is a fantastic tool for developing communication skills, building confidence, and fostering creativity.

Interested participants are encouraged to register quickly as spots are limited. For more information and to register, please visit Stage Door Theatre's Classes Page.

Don't miss this chance to learn from the best, connect with fellow improv enthusiasts, and add a dose of laughter to your life!

About Stage Door Theatre: Stage Door Theatre is committed to providing quality theatre experiences to the Dunwoody area. We believe in the power of performing arts to bring communities together and offer a diverse range of productions and educational programs.

About Dad's Garage Theatre Company: Dad's Garage is a premier improv comedy company known for its innovative and audience-engaging performances. With a team of talented improvisers, Dad's Garage has been a staple in the comedy scene, delighting audiences with its unique blend of humor and creativity.

 

