Springer Opera's 2022-23 Season Concludes With ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Direct from Broadway, the ultimate seaside party musical, "Escape to Margaritaville" opens May 5 on the Springer Opera House mainstage and runs through May 21. With a live onstage Caribbean rock band, this happy romantic musical comedy features iconic Jimmy Buffett tunes like, "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Son of a Son of a Sailor," "Fins," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," and the fan-favorite title song, "Margaritaville."

This season's final production is filled with toe-tapping music and infectious energy. It promises to transport theatergoers to an idyllic paradise vacation without ever leaving their seats by telling the engaging tale of Tully, a handsome, flirtatious bartender and singer who spends his days in the laid-back coastal paradise of the Margaritaville Hotel and Bar. When two adventurous vacationers, Rachel and Tammy, arrive on the island, all of their lives take an unexpected turn. As the sun-kissed beach vibes surround them, love and laughter intertwine, leading to the conclusion that sometimes the best things in life are the ones we least expect.

Rounding out the lively cast of characters are the hotel's owner, Marley, a Trinidadian woman with a skill for being the life of the party; her right hand and fixer, Jamal, who does his best to keep the tourists happy; Tully's buddy, Brick, a jokester bartender who falls for Tammy, and the mysterious J.D., a chatty local who spends his days fishing, writing his memoirs, and drinking whiskey at the island bar.

"The tropical vibe of this show is perfect for our audiences right now as temperatures rise and the Summer celebration season approaches," said director Paul Pierce, who is concluding his 35th season as head of the State Theatre of Georgia. "This is my last mainstage production before I retire and nothing says retirement like a giant Jimmy Buffett-themed stage celebration. I've been to five Buffett concerts over the years so, yes, I guess that makes me a Parrothead."

The Springer's production also includes a live onstage band that recreates the energy and excitement of a Jimmy Buffett concert.

"I'm so fortunate to be working with my dear friend and colleague, Debbie Anderson, who is musical director on the show," said Pierce. "Debbie and the Schwob School of Music's Dr. Paul Vaillancourt have put together a fabulous ten-piece band that includes Buffett's signature Coral Reefer Band's steel pan drum to complete the Caribbean sound. It just doesn't get any better than this."

The universal goal of finding happiness in life's simplest pleasures resonates with theatergoers, making this production the perfect choice for date nights, staycations and an entertaining outing for those who wish to just "get away." The show is recommended for ages 13 and up as it contains the island-themed partying common in Jimmy Buffett's music.

"Escape to Margaritaville" opens May 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available via the website springeroperahouse.org or by contacting the box office by phone at (706) 327-3688 or in person at 103 10th Street, Columbus, Georgia.