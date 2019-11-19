Sketchworks Comedy Names New Education Director And Head Writer

Sketchworks Comedy, Atlanta's award-winning live sketch comedy company, has named Maria Liatis as their new Education Director - taking over the role from Sanna Erica. Additionally, Bill Szabrak has stepped down as Head Writer. John D. Babcock III takes over that position.

Sanna Erica had been the Education Director for the past year, while Bill Szabrak had been Head Writer for Sketchworks Comedy for 5 years. "Julie (Shaer - Sketchworks producer and co-owner) and I greatly appreciate the work Sanna and Bill have done," Sketchworks Comedy producer and co-owner Brian Troxell said in a statement. "They've been outstanding and have helped grow the brand." Both individuals are relinquishing their respective roles voluntarily but will remain active with Sketchworks as writers, performers, and instructors.

"I'm so excited to take on the role of Education Director," said Maria Liatis, who has been involved with Sketchworks Comedy as a student, actor, and acting coach for 6 years. "I look forward to help spread awareness of laughter and provide educational resources to those who say 'I've been told I'm funny'." In addition to her involvement with Sketchworks, Liatis is an actor, writer, and director who owns the production company Cart Reel Films, LLC.

"I am honored they asked me," John Babcock stated about the Head Writer position. "I am thrilled for this opportunity with such a prestigious sketch comedy group." John D. Babcock III joined Sketchworks Comedy as a performer in January 2017. He soon transitioned to writer and performer and even wrote additional scenes for Vape: The Musical - currently still in litigation with Grease (#FreeVape). Babcock hosts Georgia Actors - which airs on Georgia Public Broadcasting - and is a contributing writer to Agatha's - A Taste of Mystery in Atlanta, and the Mystery Café of Indianapolis.

Sketchworks co-owner and producer Julie Shaer added, "Brian (Troxell) and I are very happy Maria and John will have more active roles with Sketchworks. When the positions became available, they were our first choices."

COMING UP FOR SKETCHWORKS COMEDY

Intro To Sketch Comedy Workshop with Sanna Erica and John D. Babcock III on the basics of sketch comedy acting and writing. The workshop takes place Saturday, December 7. Kids/Teens session runs from 10AM to 1PM. The adult session is from 2PM to 5PM. Each session is $50. The workshop takes place at the renowned Robert Mello Studio, 4048 Flowers Road, Suite 210, Doraville, Ga 30360.

Information available at www.sketchworkscomedy.com/workshop-intro-to-sketch-comedy.php

Sketchworks Comedy's next live show is a holiday and Star Wars themed production The Holiday Special Part 2: A Very George Lucas Sketchmas. The show runs December 6, 7, 13, & 14, starting at 8PM, at The Village Theatre (349 Decatur St. Suite L, Atlanta, Ga 30312). Tickets are $15.00 and available at box office and also online at www.SketchworksComedy.com

Founded in 2001, Sketchworks Comedy features some of Atlanta's top working comedy writers and performers. Sketchworks Comedy's current cast and alumni have gone on to write for network TV shows and perform in film, television, and stage productions. As opposed to unscripted improv, Sketchworks Comedy performs short, written sketches and shorts, and celebrates comedy writers every bit as much as comic actors. Shows (excluding kid and teen shows) are not generally suitable for children under 16. Sketchworks Comedy also conducts classes in sketch writing and sketch acting. Sketchworks Comedy is produced by owners Julie Shaer and Brian Troxell. For more information, visit www.sketchworkscomedy.com





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You