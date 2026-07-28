DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE, ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST & More Set for Lionheart Theatre Company 2027 Season

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Lionheart Theatre Company has announced its 2027 season, featuring seven productions running February through December in Historic Norcross.

The season opens with Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise, directed by Jackson Trent. Running February 12–21, the play tells the story of a wartime romance through a series of letters exchanged between two strangers who gradually fall in love.

March brings the annual Lionheart One-Act Festival, featuring original short plays by local playwrights and emerging voices. The festival runs March 12–21.

In the spring, Lionheart will present Dale Wasserman's adaptation of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, directed by Myrna Feldman. Running April 23–May 9, the production explores individuality and institutional authority through the story of patients in a psychiatric hospital.

Summer programming continues with Wagon Wheels A-Rollin, directed by Corey Bossom. Running July 15–18, the family-friendly comedy offers an Old West spoof filled with slapstick humor.

The fall season begins with Sex Please, We're Sixty, directed by Jacob Louis. Running September 10–26, the comedy follows a group of retirees whose quiet lives are disrupted by unexpected romance and mistaken identities.

Next is The Wisdom of Eve, directed by Barry West, running October 29–November 14. Based on the story that inspired All About Eve, the play explores ambition, betrayal, and rivalry in the theater world.

The season concludes with A Charlie Brown Christmas, directed by Tanya Gilmer. Running December 16–19, the holiday classic brings Charles Schulz's beloved characters to the stage as Charlie Brown searches for the true meaning of Christmas.

Dear Jack, Dear Louise

By Ken Ludwig

Directed by Jackson Trent

February 12–21, 2027

A wartime romance unfolds entirely through letters as two strangers build a relationship across the miles during World War II.

Lionheart One-Act Festival

March 12–21, 2027

An annual showcase of original short plays featuring works by local playwrights and emerging voices.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Directed by Myrna Feldman

April 23–May 9, 2027

The classic drama examines individuality, freedom, and institutional control through the lives of patients inside a psychiatric hospital.

Wagon Wheels A-Rollin

Directed by Corey Bossom

July 15–18, 2027

A family-friendly Old West spoof packed with slapstick comedy and fast-paced fun.

Sex Please, We're Sixty

Directed by Jacob Louis

September 10–26, 2027

A farce centered on romance, mistaken identities, and unexpected complications among a lively group of retirees.

The Wisdom of Eve

Directed by Barry West

October 29–November 14, 2027

Based on the story that inspired All About Eve, this backstage drama examines ambition, betrayal, and the pursuit of success in the theater.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Directed by Tanya Gilmer

December 16–19, 2027

The beloved holiday classic returns to Lionheart Theatre Company, bringing Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang to the stage in a celebration of the Christmas season.

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