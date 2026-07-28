DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE, ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST & More Set for Lionheart Theatre Company 2027 Season
The season will also include the Lionheart One-Act Festival, Wagon Wheels A-Rollin, Sex Please, We're Sixty, The Wisdom of Eve, and A Charlie Brown Christmas.
Lionheart Theatre Company has announced its 2027 season, featuring seven productions running February through December in Historic Norcross.
The season opens with Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise, directed by Jackson Trent. Running February 12–21, the play tells the story of a wartime romance through a series of letters exchanged between two strangers who gradually fall in love.
March brings the annual Lionheart One-Act Festival, featuring original short plays by local playwrights and emerging voices. The festival runs March 12–21.
In the spring, Lionheart will present Dale Wasserman's adaptation of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, directed by Myrna Feldman. Running April 23–May 9, the production explores individuality and institutional authority through the story of patients in a psychiatric hospital.
Summer programming continues with Wagon Wheels A-Rollin, directed by Corey Bossom. Running July 15–18, the family-friendly comedy offers an Old West spoof filled with slapstick humor.
The fall season begins with Sex Please, We're Sixty, directed by Jacob Louis. Running September 10–26, the comedy follows a group of retirees whose quiet lives are disrupted by unexpected romance and mistaken identities.
Next is The Wisdom of Eve, directed by Barry West, running October 29–November 14. Based on the story that inspired All About Eve, the play explores ambition, betrayal, and rivalry in the theater world.
The season concludes with A Charlie Brown Christmas, directed by Tanya Gilmer. Running December 16–19, the holiday classic brings Charles Schulz's beloved characters to the stage as Charlie Brown searches for the true meaning of Christmas.
Dear Jack, Dear Louise
By Ken Ludwig
Directed by Jackson Trent
February 12–21, 2027
A wartime romance unfolds entirely through letters as two strangers build a relationship across the miles during World War II.
Lionheart One-Act Festival
March 12–21, 2027
An annual showcase of original short plays featuring works by local playwrights and emerging voices.
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Directed by Myrna Feldman
April 23–May 9, 2027
The classic drama examines individuality, freedom, and institutional control through the lives of patients inside a psychiatric hospital.
Wagon Wheels A-Rollin
Directed by Corey Bossom
July 15–18, 2027
A family-friendly Old West spoof packed with slapstick comedy and fast-paced fun.
Sex Please, We're Sixty
Directed by Jacob Louis
September 10–26, 2027
A farce centered on romance, mistaken identities, and unexpected complications among a lively group of retirees.
The Wisdom of Eve
Directed by Barry West
October 29–November 14, 2027
Based on the story that inspired All About Eve, this backstage drama examines ambition, betrayal, and the pursuit of success in the theater.
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Directed by Tanya Gilmer
December 16–19, 2027
The beloved holiday classic returns to Lionheart Theatre Company, bringing Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang to the stage in a celebration of the Christmas season.
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2026 Season
Marietta Theatre Company (1/22-8/22)
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All Shook Up
Marietta Theatre Company (8/13-8/22)
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Annie the Musical
Marietta Theatre In The Square (7/17-8/02)
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The Atlanta Opera's Silent Night
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center (11/07-11/15)
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Doubt: A Parable
Acworth Cultural Arts (8/21-8/30)
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A Christmas Tradition
Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (12/11-12/21)
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Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Fox Theatre (9/01-9/20)
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Gavin Adcock
Enmarket Arena (10/30-10/30)
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Other Desert Cities
Merely Players Presents (11/06-11/22)
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James Taylor & His All-Star Band
Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park (9/17-9/17)