Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
RREADY, SET, ROCKET! and Movies Under the Stars Are Coming to Springer Opera House
The Movies Under the Stars series will present A Goody Movie on November 14.
The Springer Opera House will present its new TVY, Theatre For The Very Young production: Ready, Set, Rocket! which will take place in the Arena! Blast off with Cosmo on a high-speed mission to the stars! In this cosmic adventure, a hurried young rocketeer discovers that rushing isn't always the fastest way to his dreams. Join the crew for a journey of discovery into the possibilities that appear when you slow down to explore the world around you.
Designed especially for their youngest audiences (ages 0–8) and their grown-ups, Theatre for the Very Young brings live theatre to life in a way that's playful, interactive, and just the right size for little imaginations. These shows invite kids to become part of the story, not just watch it unfold, whether that means joining a pirate crew, solving a mystery, or helping a character find their way. It's often a child's very first experience with live theatre, and we make sure it's a magical one.
Performance dates and times: Saturday, Nov. 7. 11:00 AM; Sunday, Nov. 8. 2:00 PM; Saturday, Nov. 14. 11:00 AM; and Sunday, Nov. 15. 2:00 PM. Ticket Prices: $15 child $20 adult
MOVIES UNDER THE STARS (FREE): A GOOFY MOVIE Sponsored by The Locals Real Estate Group
The Springer Opera House is bringing family-friendly movies to the PATIO sponsored by The Locals Real Estate Group, offering the community a chance to enjoy free movie nights at its new outdoor performance venue.
The series will feature A Goody Movie on Nov. 14. at 8:00 PM. Movie nights are free and open to the public, and families are encouraged to attend. The Springer will provide some seating, and concessions will be available for purchase throughout the events. No outside food or drinks.
For the comfort and safety of all guests, children must be accompanied by an adult. Outside coolers, carts and wagons are not permitted. Guests may bring blankets for use during the screenings.
The PATIO Is Also Available for Fall/Winter Rentals
The Springer is also opening the PATIO for rentals this fall and winter. The space recently played an important role in the Springer Academy's programming, providing additional classroom space during what was one of the Academy's most successful seasons to date.
Now, the PATIO is available for organizations, groups and individuals looking for a unique outdoor venue for events and gatherings.
More information about PATIO rentals is available at springeroperahouse.org under the Rentals tab, or by contacting Kevan Baxley at kbaxley@springeroperahouse.org.
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