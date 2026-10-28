RREADY, SET, ROCKET! and Movies Under the Stars Are Coming to Springer Opera House

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The Springer Opera House will present its new TVY, Theatre For The Very Young production: Ready, Set, Rocket! which will take place in the Arena! Blast off with Cosmo on a high-speed mission to the stars! In this cosmic adventure, a hurried young rocketeer discovers that rushing isn't always the fastest way to his dreams. Join the crew for a journey of discovery into the possibilities that appear when you slow down to explore the world around you.

Designed especially for their youngest audiences (ages 0–8) and their grown-ups, Theatre for the Very Young brings live theatre to life in a way that's playful, interactive, and just the right size for little imaginations. These shows invite kids to become part of the story, not just watch it unfold, whether that means joining a pirate crew, solving a mystery, or helping a character find their way. It's often a child's very first experience with live theatre, and we make sure it's a magical one.

Performance dates and times: Saturday, Nov. 7. 11:00 AM; Sunday, Nov. 8. 2:00 PM; Saturday, Nov. 14. 11:00 AM; and Sunday, Nov. 15. 2:00 PM. Ticket Prices: $15 child $20 adult

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS (FREE): A GOOFY MOVIE Sponsored by The Locals Real Estate Group

The Springer Opera House is bringing family-friendly movies to the PATIO sponsored by The Locals Real Estate Group, offering the community a chance to enjoy free movie nights at its new outdoor performance venue.

The series will feature A Goody Movie on Nov. 14. at 8:00 PM. Movie nights are free and open to the public, and families are encouraged to attend. The Springer will provide some seating, and concessions will be available for purchase throughout the events. No outside food or drinks.

For the comfort and safety of all guests, children must be accompanied by an adult. Outside coolers, carts and wagons are not permitted. Guests may bring blankets for use during the screenings.

The PATIO Is Also Available for Fall/Winter Rentals

The Springer is also opening the PATIO for rentals this fall and winter. The space recently played an important role in the Springer Academy's programming, providing additional classroom space during what was one of the Academy's most successful seasons to date.

Now, the PATIO is available for organizations, groups and individuals looking for a unique outdoor venue for events and gatherings.

More information about PATIO rentals is available at springeroperahouse.org under the Rentals tab, or by contacting Kevan Baxley at kbaxley@springeroperahouse.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 08 Hrs 09 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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