Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... Will Open at the Fox Theatre in December
Performances will run at the Fox Theatre as part of Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 45th anniversary season from December 2 – 13.
Cirque du Soleil will return to Atlanta with its holiday theatrical, 'Twas the Night Before…, inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the season. Check out photos from the show below!
'Twas the Night Before… marks the company’s first holiday show. Inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, memorable lines from the cherished tale sparked Cirque’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays.
'Twas the Night Before… features the acrobatics Cirque du Soleil is known for – from an aerial straps duo and hoop diving, to gravity-defying hair suspension and dancing, performed by a cast of 26 artists from all over the world. The show also features lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.
‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… will play a two-week engagement at the Fox Theatre as part of Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 45th anniversary season from Dec. 2 – 13.
Photo Credit: Benoit Z Leroux
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
LIKE FATHER
Alliance Theatre (10/08-11/15)
|
ELEMENTS by Surya Ensemble
Abernathy Arts Center (11/20-11/20)
|
Love/Sick
CenterStage North Theatre (12/04-12/12)
|
It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry
Merely Players Presents (12/04-12/20)
|
Gavin Adcock
Enmarket Arena (10/30-10/30)
|
The Women of Willow Creek
Merely Players Presents (2/24-2/27)
|
Canadian Brass at Rialto Center
Rialto Center for the Arts (2/12-2/12)
|
Silent Night
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center (11/07-11/15)
|
Gwen Hughes & Friends: A Christmas Album Release Concert
Churchill Grounds (12/08-12/08)
|
A Christmas Tradition
Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (12/11-12/21)