Photos: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... Will Open at the Fox Theatre in December

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Cirque du Soleil will return to Atlanta with its holiday theatrical, 'Twas the Night Before…, inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the season. Check out photos from the show below!

'Twas the Night Before… marks the company’s first holiday show. Inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, memorable lines from the cherished tale sparked Cirque’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays.

'Twas the Night Before… features the acrobatics Cirque du Soleil is known for – from an aerial straps duo and hoop diving, to gravity-defying hair suspension and dancing, performed by a cast of 26 artists from all over the world. The show also features lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… will play a two-week engagement at the Fox Theatre as part of Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 45th anniversary season from Dec. 2 – 13.

Photo Credit: Benoit Z Leroux

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