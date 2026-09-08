Merely Players Presents Receives $7,500 Grant From Community Foundation For Greater Atlanta
Support will help the theatre continue growing performances, programming, and opportunities for artists in Doraville
Merely Players Presents has been awarded a $7,500 grant from the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, supporting the theatre as it continues to grow programming, welcome new artists and audiences, and build its place in the Doraville community.
The theatre received an average score of 91 and was recognized for its commitment to diversity, community programming, accessibility, artist engagement, and presenting work that reflects the people it serves.
For MPP President and Co-Founder Joanie McElroy, that recognition hits right at the heart of what the theatre has been working toward.
"We've always wanted Merely Players to be more than a place where people come to see a show,' McElroy said. 'We want to be a place where people create, learn, laugh, take chances and feel like they belong. Knowing that the Community Foundation sees and supports what we're building here means more than I can say."
Since moving into its new home at 3785 King Avenue in Doraville, MPP has found even more ways to bring people through the doors. In addition to full theatrical productions, the theatre now hosts staged readings, classes, visiting performers, community partnerships and opportunities for local artists.
That variety is intentional. MPP's programming has included stories and artists representing different backgrounds, cultures and experiences, while also creating space for Atlanta-area playwrights and performers to share their work.
Through the grant, MPP is recognized for understanding the diverse surrounding community, its commitment to amplifying different voices, and its efforts to make theatre accessible to the people. To learn more about Merely Players Presents, upcoming performances or ways to get involved, visit merelyplayerspresents.com.
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