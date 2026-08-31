SOMEWHERE OVER THE ROSE to Bring Kathy Halenda to ART Station's Main Stage

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ART Station Theatre has announced SOMEWHERE OVER THE ROSE, written and performed by Kathy Halenda, for two performances on the Main Stage.

Remember ART Station's production of Sophie Tucker: Last of the Red-Hot Mamma's starring Kathy Halenda? She's back. SOMEWHERE OVER THE ROSE is a celebration of the songs, styles and stories of two incredible yet completely different American icons: Judy Garland and Bette Midler. One is long gone and one is definitely still kickin'. One was a vulnerable, elegant train wreck. The other is a tough, trashy … train. What could these two stars possibly have in common? The show celebrates their songs, stories and similarities… as well as a few freaky coincidences, joining Kathy on a sophisticated and sassy adventure.

Performances are on Friday, September 11 at 8:00 p.m., & Saturday, September 12 at 3:00 p.m. A cash bar will be open prior to, during, at intermission and after the show.

All seats are $28.00. When purchasing tickets on the ART Station website, use the code word 'ROSE' to receive a $5 discount per ticket.

Performance Schedule

September 11 @ 8:00 pm

September 12 @ 3:00 pm

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