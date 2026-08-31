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SOMEWHERE OVER THE ROSE to Bring Kathy Halenda to ART Station's Main Stage

Kathy Halenda, who previously starred in Sophie Tucker: Last of the Red-Hot Mamma's, returns to the Main Stage.

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SOMEWHERE OVER THE ROSE to Bring Kathy Halenda to ART Station's Main Stage

ART Station Theatre has announced SOMEWHERE OVER THE ROSE, written and performed by Kathy Halenda, for two performances on the Main Stage.

Remember ART Station's production of Sophie Tucker: Last of the Red-Hot Mamma's starring Kathy Halenda? She's back. SOMEWHERE OVER THE ROSE is a celebration of the songs, styles and stories of two incredible yet completely different American icons: Judy Garland and Bette Midler. One is long gone and one is definitely still kickin'. One was a vulnerable, elegant train wreck. The other is a tough, trashy … train. What could these two stars possibly have in common? The show celebrates their songs, stories and similarities… as well as a few freaky coincidences, joining Kathy on a sophisticated and sassy adventure.

Performances are on Friday, September 11 at 8:00 p.m., & Saturday, September 12 at 3:00 p.m. A cash bar will be open prior to, during, at intermission and after the show.

All seats are $28.00. When purchasing tickets on the ART Station website, use the code word 'ROSE' to receive a $5 discount per ticket.

Performance Schedule

September 11 @ 8:00 pm

September 12 @ 3:00 pm

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