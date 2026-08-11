Kristin Chenoweth Will Bring GREATEST HITS Concert to RiverCenter in November

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RiverCenter for the Performing Arts announced that Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will bring her signature "Greatest Hits" concert to the Bill Heard Theatre on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 7:30 PM. The performance is part of RiverCenter's landmark 25th Anniversary Season.

Best known for originating the role of Glinda in Broadway's Wicked and for her Emmy-winning turn as Olive Snook on Pushing Daisies, Chenoweth returns to the stage that made her a star - live music - for an evening spanning Broadway favorites, pop hits, and fan-requested classics from across her decades-long career.

Chenoweth won a Tony Award for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and received a Tony nomination for her original performance as Glinda in Wicked. She has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is a member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, with

seven studio albums to her name. Audiences also know her from television roles on The West Wing, Glee, and Pushing Daisies.

"An artist of Kristin Chenoweth's caliber is exactly the kind of moment we envisioned for our 25th Anniversary Season," said Lee Foster, Executive Director of RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. "She's a Tony and Emmy winner who has captivated audiences on Broadway, on television, and on stages around the world - and now Columbus gets her, up close, for one night only. That's what this season is about: bringing world-class talent home, without the trip to Atlanta."

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