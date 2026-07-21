Single Tickets For RiverCenter's 25th Anniversary Season On Sale Now

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RiverCenter for the Performing Arts has announed that single ticket sales for its 25th Anniversary Season are on sale now.

The season features a lineup that includes Hadestown, Legally Blonde, The Music Man, Mystic Pizza, The Avett Brothers, Ali Siddiq, Béla Fleck, John Crist, Take 6, The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston, family favorites Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live!, Curious George and the Golden Meatball and Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!, holiday performances, and many more.

Learn more about the full season lineup, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld here.

"There's nothing like experiencing a live performance, and we want everyone to find a show that speaks to them," said Lee Foster, Executive Director of RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. "Single tickets give our guests the freedom to build their own season, whether they're making memories with family during the holidays, planning a special night out, or seeing an artist they've always wanted to experience live. We encourage patrons to purchase early for the best selection of seats."

Single tickets are available now online, by calling the RiverCenter Box Office at 706-256-3612, or by visiting the Box Office in person.

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