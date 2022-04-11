Homeschoolers Set To Take The Stage For A Production Of LES MISERABLES

The Homeschool Players Have been hard at work to put the show Les Miserables on stage. The Production of Les Mis, begun in 2019, when Monique McCord Started a theatre program to bring quality musicals to the homeschool community. Although many theatre programs accept homeschoolers, not many were created for homeschooled students.

McCord said, "Homeschoolers have a plethora of opportunities in the Atlanta area, from music, marching band, academics, dance and other things however I saw a need in this area. Everyone said Les Miserables was too ambitious of a show to do your first year but I decided to just go for it, and here we are with some amazing performers "

Monique hired the talents of Director Marsha Newton, owner of The British Academy of Performing Arts , whom directed Les Miserables for students multiple times. Monique says " I saw one of Marsha's shows and at that moment, I knew I had to work with her she is absolutely Brilliant".

In 2019, The Homeschool Players opening year, many of the students were brand new to theatre ,yet making great progress weekly. The group took a chance and brought the cast to access Broadway, a competition for dance, vocal and theatre groups. The group took home 2nd Place overall in their division now making them an award winning program. Little did everyone know this would be the last time the homeschool players would perform live.

The day McCord was finalizing the theatre rental with Cobb County schools in Georgia , Covid- 19 shut the school system down hours later , Officially cancelling the performance just a few weeks before show.

" Our Students were devastated , these kids poured their heart and soul into this show and the opportunity was gone in an instant."

At first the students moved to virtual classes in hopes to have a show in the summer, but as the pandemic continued the program remained closed.

In 2021, The Homeschool players re opened its doors to yet again attempt to put on what was cancelled, Les Miserables. MTI, the licensing company was able to extend the rights to the show since it never went to stage. Even better 90 percent of the original Lead cast returned to finish the job, with the addition of new amazing talent. They are now ready to wow the audience with their hard work.

Finally the show that has taken almost 2 years , is ready for stage this April 29th 7pm and 30th 7pm at the Grand Theatre in Cartersville Ga. Tickets are available on The Grand Theatre website, as well as at the box office.

Monique Says , " This is not a show you want to miss. If you missed the Les Miserables Tour , come bring your family to see some amazing talent right here in Georgia ."

You can purchase Tickets at The Grand Theatre's website or at

https://ci.ovationtix.com/35592/pr/1120114/pe/11059280