BLUE MAN GROUP Lottery and Student Rush Tickets to Open for Atlanta Engagement

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Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announces that entries for the Blue Man Group special digital lottery and student rush ticket programs are now open for the limited, three-show engagement at the Fox Theatre on June 16 and 17.

For those who feel LUCKY, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. Participants will have a chance to win a limited number of $39 tickets for the Atlanta Blue Man Group engagement.

Entries for shows at the Fox Theatre will close on Friday, June 12, at 9:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will email winners starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12, and will continue throughout the day, as needed. Winners will have until 7 p.m. on June 12 to purchase and claim their tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery or create one by visiting LuckySeat.com.

Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to group multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets can be picked up at the Box Office at the Fox Theatre with a photo ID starting two hours before the performance time.

In addition to lottery tickets, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will also offer special $36 Student Rush Tickets for the Blue Man Group Atlanta engagement. Eligible guests simply need to bring valid identification to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The $36 rush ticket price will be valid for all performances, with a two-ticket limit per ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.

Blue Man Group will play a limited three-show engagement in Atlanta as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2025/2026 season from June 16 - 17. The performance schedule is:

Tuesday 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday 1 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Blue Man Group continues to redefine live entertainment through their combination of rhythmic artistry, groundbreaking technology and immersive audience interaction. The upcoming tour showcases over three decades of creative evolution, with the iconic trio continuing their legacy as innovators of experimental performance while consistently delivering their signature blend of musical innovation, visual spectacle and spontaneous humor that has captivated millions of fans worldwide.

ABOUT BLUE MAN GROUP

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies playing in Las Vegas, Orlando and multiple tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. This year, Blue Man Group launched the return of their North American Tour and will be embarking on a Japan tour this summer. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit BLUEMAN.com.

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