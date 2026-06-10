BASURA & More Lead Atlanta's Summer 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Atlanta for Summer 2026.

BASURA

Alliance Theatre - Now through July 12, 2026

Nine-time Grammy Award® winner Gloria Estefan — whose music has sold over 100 million records worldwide — has shaped generations through song. Now, she joins her daughter and acclaimed singer-songwriter Emily Estefan, to co-write the music and lyrics for Basura, a powerful and bold new musical inspired by the true story of Paraguay’s Recycled Orchestra, where young artists turn scrap material into instruments and music into possibilities. This world premiere musical continues Estefan’s global legacy — proving that music can rise from anywhere and change everything.

For tickets: click here.

Underground Rep

Alliance Theatre - Now through July 05, 2026

THREE YOUTH AND FAMILY MUSICALS PERFORMED IN REPERTORY – ALL SET UNDERGROUND!

The UNDERGROUND REP Series, where the same cast members will play a different role in each of the three productions running concurrently, features the return of the Alliance Theatre’s delightful family musicals INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT™ TALE (Jan 31 – Jun 27, 2026); NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE (Feb 21 – Jun 20, 2026); and the world-premiere, THE GREAT ANT SLEEPOVER (May 15 – Jul 5, 2025).

For tickets: click here.

In the Heights

Aurora Theatre - Now through June 21, 2026

Set in the vibrant neighborhood of Washington Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights is a Tony Award-winning musical that pulses with infectious energy, rich storytelling, a dynamic blend of hip-hop, salsa, merengue, and soul, and is bursting with passion and heart. Closing Aurora’s 30th season, and voted by our audience’s as their favorite show in Aurora’s history, In the Heights is a celebration of family, resilience, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

For tickets: click here.

9 to 5: The Musical

Marietta Theatre Company - Now through June 06, 2026

Three unlikely friends take control of their office and learn there is nothing they can’t do, even in a man’s world. 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic. Hey, a girl can scheme, can’t she?

*Rated PG-13. Director & Choreographer: Zac W. Phelps (LITTLE WOMEN, HANDS ON A HARDBODY, HONEYMOON IN VEGAS, & more)

For tickets: click here.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

Theatrical Outfit - Now through June 28, 2026

Atlanta playwright Lauren Gunderson (Silent Sky & Christmas at Pemberley) returns to TO with THE REVOLUTIONISTS – an irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, and how we actually go about changing the world. It’s a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. THERE’S REALLY ONLY ONE WAY TO FIND OUT!

For tickets: click here.

Wit

Actor's Express - Now through June 28, 2026

Dr. Vivian Bearing has spent her life mastering the art of intellect but keeping the world at arm’s length. When an unexpected diagnosis of ovarian cancer shatters the careful structure of her life, Vivian is confronted with questions that require a level of vulnerability that she has long avoided. What unfolds is a journey marked by courage, piercing wit, and unexpected grace, revealing the transformative humanity within her.

For tickets: click here.

The Hobbit (by Greg Banks)

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse - Now through June 28, 2026

Our unlikely hero, Bilbo Baggins, would much rather be sitting in his cozy Hobbit Hole with a cup of tea and a plate of bacon and eggs. However, he somehow finds himself on a magically mystical adventure. Staged with speed and surprises, and performed by 5 actors, you’ll be delighted as things change before your very eyes. Discover what happens as Bilbo travels on an epic journey over freezing mountains and a frightening forest, meeting all sorts of fierce creatures—some who want to eat him, others who turn into dear friends.

For tickets: click here.

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Live Arts Theatre - July 17, 2026 through July 25, 2026

One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble.

For tickets: click here.

Choir Boy

Actor's Express - August 06, 2026 through August 30, 2026

Pharus struggles to find his place at The Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, an esteemed institution committed to shaping the future of young Black men. This year, however, his talent has earned him the honor of leading the school’s renowned choir—an opportunity that calls upon him to be a leader to his peers, and earn the respect he so craves. Tarrell Alvin McCraney, the Oscar-winning writer of Moonlight, weaves together joyous gospel music with a coming-of-age story unlike any that you’ve witnessed before.

For tickets: click here.

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