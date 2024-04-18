Alliance Theatre to Present Upcoming Reiser Lab Projects

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alliance Theatre has revealed the Round 9 and Round 10 selections for its annual project development program, the Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab. Launched in 2013, the Alliance’s Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab seeks to provide opportunities for and support to artists of multiple theatre disciplines seeking a home for undeveloped work. Projects from Round 9 will be presented in the 2024 Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab Festival from May 31 through June 2, 2024, at the Woodruff Arts Center.

The goal of the Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab is to celebrate the breadth and vision of Atlanta-based artists, encourage collaboration among Atlanta’s artistic community, and seed projects that will be produced here in Atlanta. Each year an open call is extended for Atlanta artists to submit works for consideration. Following the evaluation of the submissions by a panel of judges, representing local and national creatives from varying disciplines, three projects are selected and a gift of $10,000 is awarded for further exploration and development. Access is also provided to the Alliance’s artistic, educational and production staff, and rehearsal spaces.

ROUND 9:

Projects for Round 9 of Reiser Lab began development in the spring of 2023 and will have their final presentations on May 31-June 2, 2024. The projects and presentation dates are:

HOLD ON TO YOUR NAMES — AN ARTISTIC EXPLORATION OF IMMIGRANT WOMEN'S STORIES

Friday, May 31, 6:00 p.m.

Selig Family Black Box Theatre at Alliance Theatre

Reiser Lab Artists: Ipek Eginli, Sara Ghazi Asadollahi, and Juana Farfán

This multidisciplinary art project—featuring artists from Turkey, Iran, and Colombia—empowers immigrant women to embrace their names and share their stories of living in a foreign country, ultimately promoting greater understanding and appreciation of their unique challenges and cultural identities.

ROME & JUICE

Saturday, June 1, 6:00 p.m.

Rehearsal Hall A at Alliance Theatre

Reiser Lab Artists: Justen Ross aka Domino Juicy Balenciaga, N'yomi Stewart aka Omi Juicy Balenciaga, and Jade Maia Lambert

Romeo & Juliet gets an electrifying hip hop twist set in the heart of Atlanta's ballroom scene! The Iconic Houses of Montague and Capulet have been at odds for over a decade and their endless quarrel has now put the scene in jeopardy of being non-existent. It takes a pair of star-crossed lovers to hark back on their history and demand justice for their love and the Atlanta ballroom scene as a whole. This is Rome & Juice.

SWEET CLAY LANDS

Sunday, June 2, 3:00 p.m.

Selig Family Black Box Theatre at Alliance Theatre

Reiser Lab Artists: Anterior Leverett, Damian Lockhart, and Jasmine Waters

After her father’s death, Josie returns home to Brunswick, GA where she learns her father, Senior has left her the family farm Sweet Clay Land. Reluctantly, Josie returns home as she and her brother, Jamie, fight a predatory system to maintain their family’s former glory.

ROUND 10:

Projects for the 10th annual Reiser Lab will be presented in Spring 2025 and are:

DAY

Reiser Lab Artists: Emma Yarbrough, Caitlin Greenamyre, and Melissa Word

Day is one woman’s deeply funny journey through traumatic grief, chronic illness and the untamable joy discovered while she huddled in the darkest recesses of her worst nightmares.

PEPS! COLA BITCH

Reiser Lab Artists: Dalyla Nicole, K. Parker, and Amanda Washington

A new play taking on Heteronormativity and Beverage Bias from a very Atlanta, very Black, and very Fem Queer lens.

PLASTIC BOTTLE GENIE

Reiser Lab Artists: Vynnie Meli, Jimmica Collins, and Cedwan Hook

The genie in the plastic bottle that Meeka finds on the beach has the best of intentions, but the wishes he grants have unexpected consequences.

For more information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/reiserlab.